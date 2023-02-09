FOREX-U.S. dollar tumbles as Fed outlook weigh, Sweden's crown surges after rate hike

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Alun John

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Thursday, moving in line with lower Treasury yields, as investors stuck to their views that the Federal Reserve does not need to raise interest rates any more than it should as inflation is starting to get under control.

The Swedish crown, on the other hand, soared after the country's central bank raised rates, forecast further hikes and said it wanted a stronger currency, adding to the dollar's woes.

A higher-than expected U.S. jobless claims number further compounded the dollar's losses, as the report suggested labor market weakness that can help bring down inflation.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 for the week ended Feb. 4, data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 190,000 claims for the latest week.

"We had a big buildup in dollar shorts and lot of that has been unwound. Then (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell and other Fed officials spoke and there was some relief in the sense that they repeated the upside risks, but they did not signal any imminent increase in the terminal rate," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York, referring to the peak federal funds rate.

"Investors are still hesitant to go back into dollar shorts before the CPI (consumer price index) report. There's a lot of focus on CPI to see whether Powell's disinflation story holds."

Powell had said on Tuesday and last week that disinflation, or a deceleration in the rise of overall prices, has started.

In late morning trading, the dollar index fell 0.7% to 102.74 =USD.

The euro EUR=EBS, the biggest component in the dollar index, climbed 0.6% to $1.078, while sterling rose 0.9% to $1.2179 GBP=D3, with both boosted by improving risk sentiment across markets.

The dollar was last down 2% against the Swedish crown at 10.31 while the euro dropped 2% as well to 11.11, set for its biggest daily percentage fall since 2009, after the Riksbank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3%, and forecast more increases in the spring. SEK=D3, EURSEK=D3

The central bank also said a stronger currency would be desirable to bring down inflation.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar AUD=D3, often seen as a proxy for risk sentiment, rose 0.8% to US$0.6973 as the safe-haven U.S. currency dipped in line with a rally in equities and other so-called "risk-friendly" assets, helped by strong company earnings.

The dollar fell 0.4% against the Japanese yen to 130.92 JPY=EBS.

Japan's government is planning to present the to parliament on Feb. 14, broadcaster TBS reported on Thursday. Markets are closely watching the appointment, as the new governor's agenda will be scrutinized as to how quickly the central bank could phase out its massive stimulus.

Currency bid prices at 10:52AM (1552 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.8800

103.4500

-0.54%

-0.589%

+103.5600

+102.6300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0765

$1.0714

+0.48%

+0.47%

+$1.0791

+$1.0707

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

130.8850

131.4550

-0.43%

-0.17%

+131.8200

+130.3400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

140.90

140.79

+0.08%

+0.43%

+141.3200

+140.6300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9190

0.9209

-0.20%

-0.60%

+0.9218

+0.9160

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2165

$1.2074

+0.77%

+0.60%

+$1.2194

+$1.2064

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3413

1.3447

-0.25%

-1.00%

+1.3459

+1.3373

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6968

$0.6924

+0.62%

+2.21%

+$0.7011

+$0.6922

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9894

0.9866

+0.28%

-0.01%

+0.9902

+0.9862

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8847

0.8874

-0.30%

+0.03%

+0.8886

+0.8847

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6355

$0.6307

+0.75%

+0.08%

+$0.6389

+$0.6304

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1145

10.3115

-1.91%

+3.07%

+10.3165

+10.0990

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.8899

11.0674

-1.60%

+3.78%

+11.0712

+10.8852

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3037

10.5869

-2.20%

-1.00%

+10.6155

+10.2958

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0933

11.3430

-2.20%

-0.51%

+11.3510

+11.0870

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

