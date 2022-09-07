FOREX-U.S. dollar soars to 24-year high vs yen, 37-year peak vs sterling

By Alun John and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a 24-year peak against the yen and a 37-year high versus sterling as Japan's dovish monetary policy and Europe's economic problems contrasted with a relatively stronger U.S. economy and a hawkish Federal Reserve determined to bring down inflation to its 2% inflation target.

The U.S. currency soared as high as 144.99 yen JPY=EBS, hitting the level for the first time since August 1998. It is now within a large leap of its 1998 high of 147.43. The dollar was last up 1.1% at 144.305 yen.

"The dollar is a rock in a sea of troubles right now, outperforming all of its major rivals as interest rates rise and the economy shows signs of resilience," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist, at Corpay in Toronto.

"With measures of core inflation barely budging, and the central bank (BoJ) showing no inclination to change direction, yield differentials have continued to worsen - depressing returns in relative terms and adding fuel to a burgeoning yen-funded carry trade," he said.

In carry trades, investors borrow in low-yielding currencies such as the yen or Swiss franc to purchase higher-yielding ones such as the Australian or New Zealand dollars.

Against sterling GBP=D3, the greenback hit $1.1407, the lowest since 1985 and last down 0.8% at $1.1425.

The euro EUR=EBS fell below 99 cents on Wednesday after dipping as low as $0.9864 on Tuesday, its lowest since October 2002. Europe's single currency was last up 0.3% at US$0.9930.

The European Central Bank is seen as more likely than not to deliver a massive 75 basis-point (bp) rate hike on Thursday, but these expectations are doing little to support the currency in the face of a battered European economy and Russia's decision to keep the key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline shut indefinitely.

In contrast, a report overnight showed the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up last month, supporting the view that the economy is not in recession.

Also on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates by 75 bps three-quarters of a percentage point to a 14-year high on Wednesday, as expected, and said the policy rate would need to go even higher as it battles raging inflation.

Despite the BoC rate hike, the U.S. dollar was steady against the Canadian currency, up 0.1% at C$1.3164 CAD=D3.

Moves in the FX markets were most dramatic for the yen, whose tumble, even by its own recent standards, has been precipitous. The dollar has climbed 4.2% from 138.96 yen just since the end of August.

At the current dollar/yen levels, speculation is also growing that Japanese authorities could intervene to prop up the currency.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news briefing that the administration would like to take necessary steps if "rapid, one-sided" moves in currency markets continue, ratcheting up the rhetoric.

However, many analysts see intervention as difficult.

"Foreign central banks are prioritising dealing with inflation, and cannot afford to worry about exchange rate fluctuations," said Rikiya Takebe, senior strategist at Okasan Securities.

Elsewhere China's yuan sank to a two-year trough, closing in on the 7-per-dollar mark despite steps by authorities to stem its decline.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS weakened to a low of 6.9808, the softest level since August 2020, and the offshore yuan CNH=EBS was even closer to the key level, falling as low as 6.997 per dollar.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin BTC=BTSP slumped to the lowest since June 19 at $18,540, extending a 5% tumble from Tuesday. But it was last up 0.7% at $18,920.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:42AM (1442 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

110.1600

110.3400

-0.15%

15.154%

+110.7900

+110.1400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$0.9945

$0.9907

+0.39%

-12.52%

+$0.9949

+$0.9875

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

144.3600

142.7900

+1.12%

+25.43%

+144.9850

+142.7500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.57

141.41

+1.53%

+10.17%

+143.8100

+141.3800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9813

0.9845

-0.30%

+7.61%

+0.9869

+0.9814

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1462

$1.1517

-0.48%

-15.25%

+$1.1522

+$1.1407

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3167

1.3148

+0.15%

+4.15%

+1.3209

+1.3150

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6729

$0.6732

-0.02%

-7.41%

+$0.6737

+$0.6699

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9758

0.9749

+0.09%

-5.89%

+0.9775

+0.9729

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8675

0.8597

+0.91%

+3.27%

+0.8688

+0.8596

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6037

$0.6041

-0.04%

-11.78%

+$0.6043

+$0.5997

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.0345

10.0330

+0.11%

+14.01%

+10.0840

+10.0020

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9738

9.9262

+0.48%

-0.39%

+9.9967

+9.9061

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.7482

10.7886

+0.01%

+19.19%

+10.8426

+10.7389

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6887

10.6877

+0.01%

+4.44%

+10.7150

+10.6682

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Alun John in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill, Bradley Perrett and Chizu Nomiyama)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.