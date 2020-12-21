FOREX-U.S. dollar slides as new virus strain concerns ease
WHO says new virus strain spreads more slowly than flu, mumps
U.S. congress set to vote on stimulus deal
Pound falls as virus disrupts freight
Euro, Aussie, NZ dollar fall as risk-off mode reigns
Bitcoin falls after hitting record high below $25,000
Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The dollar fell from 10-day highs on Monday in a holiday-shortened week, as investors looked past concerns about a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain prevalent in Britain and focused on the U.S. stimulus package set to be voted on by Congress.
Analysts said volatile moves are typical at this time of the year when volumes are thin.
Market sentiment was helped as well by remarks from the World Health Organization, which tried to ease concerns about the latest virus mutation.
WHO said on Monday coronavirus mutations had so far been much slower than with influenza and that even the new UK variant remained much less transmissible than other diseases like mumps. It added that vaccines developed to combat COVID-19 should handle the new variants as well, although checks were underway to ensure this was the case.
"Level heads have prevailed once people realized that the variant will still be affected by the current vaccines being deployed," said Amo Sahota, executive director at currency advisory firm Klarity FX in San Francisco.
"If it has been the case that the vaccines are not effective against this variant, then I think it's a totally different situation."
Investors have started to focus more on the U.S. stimulus bill that is likely to get voted later on Monday.
In afternoon trading, the dollar index fell 0.2% to 90.097, Last week, the safe-haven greenback sank to two-and-a-half-year lows, driven by optimism that vaccines would help to revive global growth. Earlier on Monday, it rose to a 10-day peak of 91.022.
The euro fell 0.2% to $1.22331, after earlier dropping to a more than one-week trough.
"We've noticed a couple waves of 'buy-the-dip' emerge in Europe today and we think this is because today's pullback is a counter-trend," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy, at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto.
Sterling GBP=D3 fell to a 10-day low against the dollar and euro, as two-year British government bonds dropped to a record low. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought an emergency response to the crisis.
The pound cut losses though versus the dollar to trade just 0.4% lower at $1.3448 GBP=D3, while the euro clung to thin gains against sterling and was last up 0.1% at 90.85 pence EURGBP=D3.
Bitcoin, meanwhile, fell 2.7% after hitting a record high of $24,298.04 on Sunday. The virtual currency was last down at $22,844.18.
Total investor inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products hit $5.6 billion so far this year, up more than 600% from 2019, according to the latest data from asset manager CoinShares.
The riskier Australian and New Zealand dollars weakened at the start of the week as investors rushed for haven assets.
The Aussie dollar AUD=D3 dropped 0.6% to 75.80 U.S. cents, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.6% to 71 U.S. cents.
The U.S. dollar was little changed against the yen to 103.34 yen JPY=.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 4:02PM (2102 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.1390
90.2810
-0.15%
+0.00%
+91.0220
+90.0150
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2231
$1.2260
-0.23%
+9.10%
+$1.2253
+$1.2130
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
103.3050
103.3200
+0.03%
-4.84%
+103.8850
+103.2950
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
126.35
126.61
-0.21%
+3.61%
+126.6300
+125.9200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8854
0.8832
+0.27%
-8.48%
+0.8919
+0.8843
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3447
$1.3528
-0.58%
+1.41%
+$1.3497
+$1.3190
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2851
1.2788
+0.52%
-1.05%
+1.2956
+1.2784
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7584
$0.7624
-0.52%
+8.10%
+$0.7605
+$0.7463
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0831
1.0821
+0.09%
-0.19%
+1.0847
+1.0799
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9092
0.9056
+0.40%
+7.55%
+0.9217
+0.9072
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7100
$0.7142
-0.59%
+5.51%
+$0.7122
+$0.7003
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.6320
8.5940
+0.47%
-1.57%
+8.8650
+8.6180
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.5592
10.5150
+0.42%
+7.33%
+10.7585
+10.5256
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.2480
8.2512
-0.31%
-11.76%
+8.4336
+8.2409
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0883
10.1193
-0.31%
-3.64%
+10.2356
+10.0938
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Alistair Bell)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.