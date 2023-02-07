FOREX-U.S. dollar skids from 1-month peak after Fed Chair Powell's speech

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell from one-month highs on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on statements last week that disinflation has started, as he expects significant declines in inflation this year.
The greenback dropped across the board, led by losses versus the yen, Swiss franc, as well as the Australian and New Zealand dollar.
The Fed chief did say that the return to the U.S. central bank's inflation goal would be a bumpy process, which would need further rate increases.
"Powell reiterated that he sees declines in inflation coming and that means he may be able to be less hawkish in terms of tightening policy," said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, fell to session lows after Powell's remarks. It was last down 0.2% at 103.34.
U.S. interest-rate futures 0#FF: show that markets are expecting the Fed funds rate to peak just above 5.1% by June, compared with expectations of a peak below 5% prior to Friday's jobs report. FEDWATCH
Friday's U.S. jobs report wrongfooted traders who were banking on an imminent pause in the Fed's rate-hike cycle, and gave the dollar a leg up.
The euro EUR=EBS was little changed at $1.0725 after falling to a five-week low of $1.0670.
The dollar dropped 1.2% versus then yen to 131 yen JPY=EBS.
Sterling GBP=D3 was up slightly against the dollar $1.2031 after tumbling to a one-month low of $1.1974 in the previous session.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 1:28PM (1828 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.4200
103.6000
-0.15%
-0.068%
+103.9600
+102.9900
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0720
$1.0726
-0.06%
+0.05%
+$1.0767
+$1.0670
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
131.0700
132.6300
-1.17%
-0.03%
+132.7000
+130.4700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
140.50
142.24
-1.22%
+0.15%
+142.3300
+140.2900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9228
0.9285
-0.66%
-0.25%
+0.9289
+0.9194
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2022
$1.2022
+0.00%
-0.59%
+$1.2094
+$1.1962
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3423
1.3446
-0.17%
-0.93%
+1.3469
+1.3382
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6940
$0.6883
+0.84%
+1.81%
+$0.6988
+$0.6882
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9891
0.9956
-0.65%
-0.03%
+0.9958
+0.9873
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8914
0.8921
-0.08%
+0.79%
+0.8940
+0.8898
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6316
$0.6305
+0.21%
-0.50%
+$0.6358
+$0.6274
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.3500
10.3400
-0.10%
+5.26%
+10.4305
+10.2950
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.1048
11.0847
+0.18%
+5.77%
+11.1526
+11.0571
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5922
10.6244
-0.31%
+1.77%
+10.6726
+10.5347
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.3548
11.3901
-0.31%
+1.84%
+11.4052
+11.3377
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
