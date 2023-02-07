FOREX-U.S. dollar skids from 1-month peak after Fed Chair Powell's speech

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell from one-month highs on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on statements last week that disinflation has started, as he expects significant declines in inflation this year.

The greenback dropped across the board, led by losses versus the yen, Swiss franc, as well as the Australian and New Zealand dollar.

The Fed chief did say that the return to the U.S. central bank's inflation goal would be a bumpy process, which would need further rate increases.

"Powell reiterated that he sees declines in inflation coming and that means he may be able to be less hawkish in terms of tightening policy," said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, fell to session lows after Powell's remarks. It was last down 0.2% at 103.34.

U.S. interest-rate futures 0#FF: show that markets are expecting the Fed funds rate to peak just above 5.1% by June, compared with expectations of a peak below 5% prior to Friday's jobs report. FEDWATCH

Friday's U.S. jobs report wrongfooted traders who were banking on an imminent pause in the Fed's rate-hike cycle, and gave the dollar a leg up.

The euro EUR=EBS was little changed at $1.0725 after falling to a five-week low of $1.0670.

The dollar dropped 1.2% versus then yen to 131 yen JPY=EBS.

Sterling GBP=D3 was up slightly against the dollar $1.2031 after tumbling to a one-month low of $1.1974 in the previous session.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1:28PM (1828 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.4200

103.6000

-0.15%

-0.068%

+103.9600

+102.9900

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0720

$1.0726

-0.06%

+0.05%

+$1.0767

+$1.0670

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

131.0700

132.6300

-1.17%

-0.03%

+132.7000

+130.4700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

140.50

142.24

-1.22%

+0.15%

+142.3300

+140.2900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9228

0.9285

-0.66%

-0.25%

+0.9289

+0.9194

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2022

$1.2022

+0.00%

-0.59%

+$1.2094

+$1.1962

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3423

1.3446

-0.17%

-0.93%

+1.3469

+1.3382

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6940

$0.6883

+0.84%

+1.81%

+$0.6988

+$0.6882

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9891

0.9956

-0.65%

-0.03%

+0.9958

+0.9873

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8914

0.8921

-0.08%

+0.79%

+0.8940

+0.8898

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6316

$0.6305

+0.21%

-0.50%

+$0.6358

+$0.6274

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.3500

10.3400

-0.10%

+5.26%

+10.4305

+10.2950

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1048

11.0847

+0.18%

+5.77%

+11.1526

+11.0571

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5922

10.6244

-0.31%

+1.77%

+10.6726

+10.5347

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3548

11.3901

-0.31%

+1.84%

+11.4052

+11.3377

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Marguerita Choy)

