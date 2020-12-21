FOREX-U.S. dollar rises versus most currencies on new virus strain

New coronavirus strain overshadows U.S. stimulus deal

U.S. dollar rises to 10-day high, but off peaks

Pound drops close to 2% as virus disrupts freight

Euro, Aussie, NZ dollar fall as risk-off mode reigns

Bitcoin falls after hitting record high below $25,000

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most currencies on Monday in a choppy, holiday-shortened week, as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain prevalent in Britain prompted investors to seek safety in the greenback.

The dollar index hit a 10-day high earlier in the session, but then turned lower on the day. Analysts said volatile moves are typical of this time of year when volumes are thin.

Sterling GBP=D3 fell to a 10-day low against the dollar and euro, as two-year British government bonds dropped to a record low. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought an emergency response to the crisis.

The pandemic stress in Europe overshadowed a weekend deal among U.S. congressional leaders for a $900 billion coronavirus aid package.

European stock markets slid, while Wall Street shares sank after most of Europe cut off transport with Britain, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before Britain is scheduled to complete its exit from the European Union.

In midday trading, the dollar index edged 0.1% lower to 90.226, after it sank to two-and-a-half-year lows last week, driven by optimism that vaccines would help to revive global growth. Earlier in the session, it rose to a two-week high of 91.022.

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.2234, after earlier dropping to a 10-day trough.

"Euro/dollar is suffering a pullback with broad risk sentiment...as the world digests what to make of this new strain of COVID-19, which is allegedly 70% more contagious, but we've noticed a couple waves of 'buy-the-dip' emerge in Europe today and we think this is because today's pullback is a counter-trend," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy, at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto.

The pound slumped 1.3% versus the dollar to $1.3340 GBP=D3, while the euro gained 1% against sterling to 91.69 pence EURGBP=D3.

Unlike the pound, which faces structural challenges when Britain leaves the EU either with a deal or no deal, the euro's strength isn't expected to suffer structurally, said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg.

He expects the euro to eventually resume its rise towards $1.25.

Bitcoin fell nearly 3% after hitting a record high of $24,298.04 on Sunday. The virtual currency was last down at $22,759.

The riskier Australian and New Zealand dollars weakened at the start of the week as investors rushed for haven assets.

The Aussie dollar AUD=D3 dropped 0.6% to 75.78 U.S. cents, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.7% to 70.92 U.S. cents.

The U.S. dollar gained 0.1% against the yen to 103.43 yen JPY=.

"I think we will still have a Biden administration that will exercise caution and maintain stricter measures that could limit economic activity," said Edward Moya, senior market strategist at OANDA in New York.

"We were expecting things to start getting to normal by the end of the first quarter; I think we will have to push everything back."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:37 PM (1737 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.2140

90.2810

-0.06%

+0.00%

+91.0220

+90.1870

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2234

$1.2260

-0.20%

+9.13%

+$1.2243

+$1.2130

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.4250

103.3200

+0.11%

-4.77%

+103.8850

+103.2950

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.52

126.61

-0.07%

+3.75%

+126.6300

+125.9200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8856

0.8832

+0.28%

-8.47%

+0.8919

+0.8843

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3342

$1.3528

-1.37%

+0.60%

+$1.3468

+$1.3190

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2834

1.2788

+0.38%

-1.19%

+1.2956

+1.2784

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7577

$0.7624

-0.61%

+8.00%

+$0.7605

+$0.7463

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0834

1.0821

+0.12%

-0.17%

+1.0847

+1.0799

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9169

0.9056

+1.25%

+8.46%

+0.9217

+0.9096

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7093

$0.7142

-0.70%

+5.39%

+$0.7122

+$0.7003

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.6480

8.5940

+0.77%

-1.28%

+8.8650

+8.6310

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.5809

10.5150

+0.63%

+7.55%

+10.7585

+10.5256

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2543

8.2512

-0.20%

-11.69%

+8.4336

+8.2562

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0991

10.1193

-0.20%

-3.54%

+10.2356

+10.0938

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Barbara Lewis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

