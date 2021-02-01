FOREX-U.S. dollar rises on weaker euro, Swiss franc and yen

By David Henry and Ritvik Carvalho
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar bounced to a 2-week high on Monday on weakness in the euro, Swiss franc and Japanese yen amid views that the U.S. has an advantage in growing its economy and vaccinating its population against COVID-19.
The dollar index =USD was up 0.21% to 90.815 at mid-morning in New York, while the euro EUR=EBS was off 0.36% to $1.209. Against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS the dollar was up 0.45%.
The euro weakened after Germany reported that retail sales plunged by an unexpected 9.6% in December after tighter lockdowns last year to curb the spread of COVID-19 choked consumer spending in Europe's largest economy.
The dollar may be more resilient in the near-term because "both growth and vaccination favour the U.S," said Kamal Sharma, director of G10 FX strategy at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.
U.S.-based strategists at Wells Fargo Securities wrote, "We think USD strength still has room to run." That's especially true against more volatile securities, they added.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars gave up early gains and were down 0.1% and 0.11%, respectively, against the greenback. AUD=, NZD=
The U.S. dollar also gained 0.3% against the Norwegian crown to 8.5815 crowns per dollar. NOK=
Jens Naervig Pedersen, chief analyst for FX and rates strategy at Danske Bank, noted the Norway central bank's Friday announcement of a surprisingly large increase in the daily pace of its fiscal Norwegian crown buying from 800 million crowns in January to 1,700 million in February.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:17AM (1517 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.8150
90.6280
+0.21%
+0.00%
+90.9240
+90.5010
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2094
$1.2139
-0.36%
-1.01%
+$1.2145
+$1.2069
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
104.9150
104.7250
+0.24%
+1.64%
+104.9850
+104.6550
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
126.90
127.07
-0.13%
-0.02%
+127.1200
+126.6700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8948
0.8909
+0.45%
+1.15%
+0.8965
+0.8908
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3681
$1.3693
-0.07%
+0.15%
+$1.3757
+$1.3668
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2805
1.2775
+0.27%
+0.60%
+1.2819
+1.2763
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7627
$0.7642
-0.18%
-0.84%
+$0.7662
+$0.7606
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0820
1.0808
+0.11%
+0.12%
+1.0827
+1.0803
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8838
0.8852
-0.16%
-1.11%
+0.8856
+0.8805
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7175
$0.7184
-0.11%
-0.07%
+$0.7202
+$0.7151
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.5815
8.5650
+0.30%
+0.05%
+8.6195
+8.5590
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3806
10.4099
-0.28%
-0.83%
+10.4330
+10.3682
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.4146
8.3589
+0.29%
+2.66%
+8.4266
+8.3263
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1752
10.1455
+0.29%
+0.99%
+10.1885
+10.1360
