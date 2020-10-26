FOREX-U.S. dollar rises on coronavirus surge, U.S. stimulus worries

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar gained on Monday, rising for a second straight session, bolstered by safe haven bids amid surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States as well as a lack of progress on a U.S. stimulus package.

The United States has recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days and so has France. Spain announced a new state of emergency and Italy has ordered restaurants and bars to shut by 6 p.m.

On the stimulus front, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she expected a White House response on Monday to the latest relief plan, but there is little evidence a deal is close.

"Skittish investors are scooping up the greenback as virus cases accelerate around the world, stimulus talks in Washington remain in limbo, and trepidation is on the rise ahead of America's presidential election," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Media reports that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has proved successful in elderly people and that staff at a major British hospital were told to prepare for it as early as next month were not enough to bolster sentiment.

An index tracking the U.S. dollar against a basket of six major currencies =USDwas last up 0.2% at 93.024.

The euro EUR=EBS, which has the largest percentage share of the dollar index, fell 0.3% to $1.1820. It has slipped earlier by half a percent after the German Ifo business climate index fell for the first time in six months in October.

The dollar also rose 0.2% against the Japanese yen to 104.95 JPY=EBS.

Speculators remain short the U.S. dollar, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed, though the number of shorting contracts declined in the last couple of weeks. [IMM/FX]

"What will drive the U.S. dollar this week is the ultimate trend in equities and the steepness of the U.S. Treasury two-year and 10-year curve," said Stephen Gallo, currency analyst at BMO Capital Markets. "Firmer equities yield a steeper curve, which yields a weaker dollar."

On Monday, however, the spread between the U.S. two-year and U.S. 10-year notes narrowed to 65 basis points US2US10=TWEB, after hitting its widest gap since early June.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.5% against the Chinese yuan in the offshore market to 6.703 CNH=EBS, in a sign of caution as the Chinese government began discussions on its next five-year plan.

Some other losers included the Norwegian crown and the Australian dollar, as they retreated from last week's gains driven by traders taking on more risk. Both fell in early European trading, but rebounded slightly afterwards.

The Aussie dollar was last flat at 0.7138 AUD=D3. The crown was down 0.2% at 9.2520 against the dollar NOK=D3, having seen nearly 1% drop earlier and stabilised against the euro EURNOK=D3 at 10.9410.

The British pound also fell 0.2% against the dollar to $1.3016 GBP=D3.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:15AM (1415 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1815

$1.1862

-0.37%

+5.41%

+1.1859

+1.1804

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.9800

104.8000

+0.14%

-3.37%

+105.0500

+104.6750

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

124.03

124.19

-0.13%

+1.71%

+124.2200

+123.7800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9074

0.9040

+0.37%

-6.24%

+0.9079

+0.9044

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3007

1.3039

-0.23%

-1.92%

+1.3074

+1.2993

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3184

1.3124

+0.47%

+1.50%

+1.3196

+1.3123

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7125

0.7137

-0.15%

+1.55%

+0.7146

+0.7103

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0720

1.0724

-0.04%

-1.22%

+1.0728

+1.0708

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9081

0.9095

-0.15%

+7.42%

+0.9106

+0.9042

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6693

0.6692

+0.03%

-0.52%

+0.6697

+0.6674

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.2375

9.2205

+0.16%

+5.28%

+9.3205

+9.2295

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.9160

10.9390

-0.21%

+10.96%

+11.0258

+10.9100

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7390

8.7472

-0.40%

-6.51%

+8.7870

+8.7324

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3259

10.3677

-0.40%

-1.37%

+10.3955

+10.3233

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

