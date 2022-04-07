FOREX-U.S. dollar rises, but off near two-year peak amid hawkish Fed signals

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar climbed to nearly two-year highs on Thursday, as investors digested hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, but wondered whether the currency's value already reflected further tightening moves.

The dollar index hit 99.823 =USD on Thursday, the highest since late May 2020. It was last up 0.2% at 99.810.

"With traders pricing in more than 225 basis points of interest rate hikes over the rest of this year, there's certainly more risk of the Fed failing to meet expectations than exceed them," said Matthew Weller, global head of research at FOREX.com and City Index.

"The greenback's uptrend has begun to falter against some of its commodity-correlated rivals, but until the euro and yen can find a floor the path of least resistance for the dollar index remains to the topside," he added

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee and a known hawk, continued to sound the alarm on inflation on Thursday.

He said the Fed remains behind in its fight against inflation despite increases in mortgage rates and government bond yields that have raced ahead of actual changes in the central bank's target federal funds rate.

Bullard's comments, however, had little impact on the dollar.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, neither of whom are voters in 2022, on Thursday supported rate increases, but provided a somewhat dovish counterpoint.

The dollar gained on Wednesday after minutes from the March Fed meeting showed "many" participants were prepared to raise interest rates in 50-basis-point increments in coming months.

The Fed also said it will reduce the Fed's balance sheet after the May meeting at a rate of $95 billion per month, the beginning of the reversal of the massive stimulus it pumped into the economy during the pandemic.

The euro, on the other hand, EUR=EBS hit a one-month trough against the dollar at $1.0871, but was last down 0.2% at $1.0875.

European Central Bank policymakers appeared keen to unwind stimulus at their March 10 meeting, with some pushing for even more action, as conditions for raising rates had either been met or were about to be met, minutes of the ECB meeting showed on Thursday.

A seemingly tight presidential election in France is another wild card, and the prospect of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen beating incumbent Emmanuel Macron has weighed on the euro and French debt ahead of Sunday's first-round vote.

The Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 fell 0.3% versus the greenback, as the Fed's tone offset a hawkish shift from Australia's central bank, while a pullback in commodity prices also reversed some of their recent strength.

Against the yen JPY=EBS, the dollar rose 0.2% to 123.990.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:37PM (1937 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

99.7900

99.6370

+0.16%

4.314%

+99.8330

+99.3900

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0873

$1.0895

-0.21%

-4.37%

+$1.0936

+$1.0865

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

123.9850

123.7850

+0.17%

+7.71%

+123.9950

+123.4650

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

134.81

134.85

-0.03%

+3.45%

+135.5000

+134.4300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9341

0.9327

+0.19%

+2.44%

+0.9348

+0.9319

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3069

$1.3069

+0.02%

-3.35%

+$1.3106

+$1.3053

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2577

1.2544

+0.31%

-0.48%

+1.2611

+1.2538

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7479

$0.7509

-0.44%

+2.85%

+$0.7570

+$0.7467

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0155

1.0169

-0.14%

-2.06%

+1.0198

+1.0147

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8317

0.8340

-0.28%

-0.99%

+0.8364

+0.8315

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6896

$0.6916

-0.30%

+0.75%

+$0.6920

+$0.6883

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8050

8.8080

+0.03%

+0.01%

+8.8270

+8.7545

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.5764

9.5835

-0.07%

-4.36%

+9.6185

+9.5521

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4586

9.4820

-0.43%

+4.88%

+9.4982

+9.4243

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2883

10.3331

-0.43%

+0.53%

+10.3580

+10.2850

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes in London; Editing by Nick Macfie and Andrea Ricci)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

