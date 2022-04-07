FOREX-U.S. dollar rises, but off near two-year peak amid hawkish Fed signals
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar climbed to nearly two-year highs on Thursday, as investors digested hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, but wondered whether the currency's value already reflected further tightening moves.
The dollar index hit 99.823 =USD on Thursday, the highest since late May 2020. It was last up 0.2% at 99.810.
"With traders pricing in more than 225 basis points of interest rate hikes over the rest of this year, there's certainly more risk of the Fed failing to meet expectations than exceed them," said Matthew Weller, global head of research at FOREX.com and City Index.
"The greenback's uptrend has begun to falter against some of its commodity-correlated rivals, but until the euro and yen can find a floor the path of least resistance for the dollar index remains to the topside," he added
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee and a known hawk, continued to sound the alarm on inflation on Thursday.
He said the Fed remains behind in its fight against inflation despite increases in mortgage rates and government bond yields that have raced ahead of actual changes in the central bank's target federal funds rate.
Bullard's comments, however, had little impact on the dollar.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, neither of whom are voters in 2022, on Thursday supported rate increases, but provided a somewhat dovish counterpoint.
The dollar gained on Wednesday after minutes from the March Fed meeting showed "many" participants were prepared to raise interest rates in 50-basis-point increments in coming months.
The Fed also said it will reduce the Fed's balance sheet after the May meeting at a rate of $95 billion per month, the beginning of the reversal of the massive stimulus it pumped into the economy during the pandemic.
The euro, on the other hand, EUR=EBS hit a one-month trough against the dollar at $1.0871, but was last down 0.2% at $1.0875.
European Central Bank policymakers appeared keen to unwind stimulus at their March 10 meeting, with some pushing for even more action, as conditions for raising rates had either been met or were about to be met, minutes of the ECB meeting showed on Thursday.
A seemingly tight presidential election in France is another wild card, and the prospect of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen beating incumbent Emmanuel Macron has weighed on the euro and French debt ahead of Sunday's first-round vote.
The Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 fell 0.3% versus the greenback, as the Fed's tone offset a hawkish shift from Australia's central bank, while a pullback in commodity prices also reversed some of their recent strength.
Against the yen JPY=EBS, the dollar rose 0.2% to 123.990.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:37PM (1937 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
99.7900
99.6370
+0.16%
4.314%
+99.8330
+99.3900
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0873
$1.0895
-0.21%
-4.37%
+$1.0936
+$1.0865
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
123.9850
123.7850
+0.17%
+7.71%
+123.9950
+123.4650
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
134.81
134.85
-0.03%
+3.45%
+135.5000
+134.4300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9341
0.9327
+0.19%
+2.44%
+0.9348
+0.9319
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3069
$1.3069
+0.02%
-3.35%
+$1.3106
+$1.3053
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2577
1.2544
+0.31%
-0.48%
+1.2611
+1.2538
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7479
$0.7509
-0.44%
+2.85%
+$0.7570
+$0.7467
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0155
1.0169
-0.14%
-2.06%
+1.0198
+1.0147
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8317
0.8340
-0.28%
-0.99%
+0.8364
+0.8315
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6896
$0.6916
-0.30%
+0.75%
+$0.6920
+$0.6883
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.8050
8.8080
+0.03%
+0.01%
+8.8270
+8.7545
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.5764
9.5835
-0.07%
-4.36%
+9.6185
+9.5521
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.4586
9.4820
-0.43%
+4.88%
+9.4982
+9.4243
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2883
10.3331
-0.43%
+0.53%
+10.3580
+10.2850
