FOREX-U.S. dollar rises as sentiment turns cautious on hedge fund default concerns
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Monday in choppy trading, with the euro languishing below $1.18 and commodity currencies falling, as the currency drew some safe-haven bids on concerns about the potential fallout of a hedge fund's default on margin calls.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against six other major currencies, hit as high as 92.919 =USD, its strongest level since November last year. It was last marginally up at 92.825.
U.S. stocks traded lower after global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge fund's default, identified as Archegos Capital, which analysts said was tied to big U.S. media and Chinese tech companies.
"Focus today is on how U.S. equities perform, especially given the hedge fund default that came out last week," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London.
Harvey, however, said the Archegos impact remained limited for now, given that the effect was concentrated on a few companies. But some analysts said the fallout could spread further and weigh on other markets.
The euro, meanwhile, struggled on Monday as the prospect of tougher coronavirus curbs in France and Germany dimmed the short-term outlook for the European economy.
The single European currency EUR=EBS slipped 0.1% to $1.1778, not far from last week's four-and-a-half-month trough of $1.1762. On a monthly basis, it was down 2.3%, its biggest drop since July 2019.
Compounding the euro's woes have been the widening differentials between German and U.S. yields. The spread for 10-year debt widened to 200 basis points from 150 basis points at the start of the year, boosting the dollar.
"The U.S. economy is much stronger and miles ahead in the immunization game compared to Europe's and Japan's, and this ultimately translates into the Fed normalizing policy years before the ECB or the BoJ," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, a strategist at brokerage XM.
YEN SHORTS GROW
Weekly positioning data showed the broad trend of growing dollar bullishness remained in play. Hedge funds cut their overall short dollar bets to their lowest levels since June 2020 while ramping up their bearish bets on the yen.
Short yen positions have grown in recent weeks with hedge funds building their net short bets to 33% of open interest, according to ING data.
Steadying stock markets offered some support for the yen, but falling bond yields and expectations of a global economic rebound have rekindled short bets. The yen is among the worst- performing currencies so far this quarter, down 6% against the dollar.
The dollar was last up 0.1% against the Japanese currency at 109.74 yen JPY=EBS.
Virus-driven caution also helped the dollar higher against the Australian and New Zealand dollars and sterling, and it rose against oil-linked currencies as the re-floating of the ship blocking the Suez Canal pushed crude prices down by about 1.5%.
The Aussie AUD=D3 was last down 0.1% at US$0.7636 on Monday and the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was slightly down at US$0.7002. Sterling GBP= slipped to $1.3790.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:34AM (1434 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
92.8180
92.7830
+0.05%
3.153%
+92.9190
+92.7160
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1779
$1.1794
-0.14%
-3.60%
+$1.1795
+$1.1763
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
109.7200
109.6800
+0.04%
+6.19%
+109.7950
+109.3800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
129.24
129.33
-0.07%
+1.82%
+129.4200
+128.8500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9385
0.9393
-0.06%
+6.10%
+0.9404
+0.9373
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3792
$1.3799
-0.09%
+0.91%
+$1.3846
+$1.3757
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2596
1.2571
+0.21%
-1.08%
+1.2627
+1.2578
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7634
$0.7642
-0.08%
-0.73%
+$0.7655
+$0.7616
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1055
1.1073
-0.16%
+2.29%
+1.1078
+1.1038
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8538
0.8552
-0.16%
-4.45%
+0.8562
+0.8507
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7002
$0.7000
+0.04%
-2.49%
+$0.7015
+$0.6973
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.5415
8.5945
-0.58%
-0.49%
+8.6165
+8.5435
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0600
10.1050
-0.45%
-3.89%
+10.1534
+10.0560
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.6953
8.6398
+0.53%
+6.09%
+8.7014
+8.6399
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2423
10.1880
+0.53%
+1.65%
+10.2473
+10.1890
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Larry King)
