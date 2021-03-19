FOREX-U.S. dollar rises after Fed lifts bank leverage exemption

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Jessica DiNapoli

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - The dollar advanced against major currencies on Friday, hitting a more than one-week high, after the Federal Reserve allowed a pandemic-driven break on capital requirements lapse, pushing U.S. Treasury yields off their lowest levels of the day.

The greenback in recent weeks has risen in line with higher Treasury yields. Since early January, the dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, has gained about 3.3%, with the benchmark U.S. 10-year note climbing about 80 basis points in the same timeframe.

The Fed announced on Friday it would let expire on March 31 a temporary rule directing larger banks to hold more capital against their assets, such as Treasuries.

The Fed had put the rule in place to encourage bank lending as American households and businesses were hurt by lockdowns.

The dollar index was last up 0.1% on the day at 91.906=USD. It had fallen sharply in the wake of the Fed's announcement about its loose policy stance on Wednesday.

On the week, the dollar climbed 0.6%, posting gains in the three of the last four weeks.

"News that the U.S. Treasury SLR exemption is not being extended has given the dollar a little support, again largely via the rise in U.S. Treasury yields," said ING in a research note.

"The near disorderly rise in U.S. Treasury yields at some points this year have certainly undermined a market biased to buy activity currencies on dips. The SLR news certainly adds an element of caution here."

The U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose on Friday after the Fed decision on the leverage rule, but slipped in the afternoon to 1.726%. It hit a more-than-one-year peak of 1.754% in the previous session.

The Fed pledged this week to press on with aggressive monetary stimulus, saying a near-term inflation spike would prove temporary amid projections for the strongest U.S economic growth in nearly 40 years.

"I see the dollar being a bit firmer today but not outside of its recent ranges," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

"The underlying macro force is still a divergence. No one can keep up with aggressiveness of U.S. monetary and fiscal policy."

The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.1908 EUR=EBS, giving up early gains versus the dollar on concerns about further coronavirus lockdowns in Europe. France imposed a new four-week lockdown from Friday in 16 regions badly hit by the health crisis.

The yen was roughly flat at 108.89 per dollar JPY=EBS after the Bank of Japan widened its target band for the benchmark yield, a decision that was in line with market expectations.

The Japanese currency rose 0.4% against the greenback for the week, its best weekly showing since mid-February.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin BTC=BTSP traded 2%higher at around $58,804, after briefly topping $60,000 again the previous day.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:58 PM (1858 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

91.9160

91.8280

+0.11%

2.150%

+92.1660

+91.6550

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1906

$1.1916

-0.07%

-2.54%

+$1.1937

+$1.1874

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

108.8850

108.9100

-0.04%

+5.40%

+109.1200

+108.6200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.64

129.76

-0.09%

+2.14%

+129.9800

+129.3200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9291

0.9274

+0.18%

+5.01%

+0.9320

+0.9254

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3866

$1.3932

-0.47%

+1.50%

+$1.3958

+$1.3830

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2495

1.2486

+0.07%

-1.88%

+1.2547

+1.2463

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7745

$0.7762

-0.20%

+0.70%

+$0.7772

+$0.7718

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1062

1.1049

+0.12%

+2.36%

+1.1078

+1.1041

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8584

0.8555

+0.34%

-3.95%

+0.8590

+0.8536

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7168

$0.7168

+0.03%

-0.15%

+$0.7187

+$0.7143

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5230

8.5210

-0.04%

-0.81%

+8.6100

+8.4825

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1508

10.1300

+0.21%

-3.02%

+10.2240

+10.1090

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.5333

8.5184

+0.13%

+4.11%

+8.5798

+8.4882

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1628

10.1496

+0.13%

+0.86%

+10.1894

+10.1320

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Richard Chang)

