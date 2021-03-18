FOREX-U.S. dollar rebounds from post-Fed weakness, lifted by higher yields

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed broadly on Thursday, as higher U.S. Treasury yields helped it retrace all its losses from the previous session following the Federal Reserve's pushback against market expectations of potential interest rate hikes.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was 0.53% higher at 91.853, after falling 0.56% to a two-week low of 91.30 earlier in the session.

The U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, even as central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation, the Fed said on Wednesday.

While inflation is expected to jump to 2.4% this year, above the central bank's 2% target, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that is viewed as a temporary surge which will not change the Fed's pledge to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero.

"Markets are playing chicken with the Fed, betting that the central bank's reaction function will evolve once today's ultra-dovish policy stance succeeds in generating above-target inflation," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments.

"Traders are essentially betting that Powell will succeed in proving himself wrong. This is tilting interest rate differentials in the dollar's favor and clobbering rate-sensitive currencies on a global basis," he added.

Following the Fed's statement on Wednesday, the benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR retreated from a 13-month high of 1.69% hit early on Wednesday. On Thursday, yield on the 10 year bond resumed its recent rally to hit a fresh 13-month peak of 1.754%. [US/]

Data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week did little to shake yields and the dollar lower.

Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.13% to 108.98 yen JPY=EBS.

A Nikkei report said the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was expected to slightly widen an implicit band in which it allows long-term interest rates to move around its 0% target.

Elsewhere, Norway's crown reached its strongest against the euro in 13 months - 10.0223 crowns per euro - before erasing gains after Norway's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record-low 0.0% on Thursday and shifted its forward guidance to signal that a rate increase may follow in the second half of this year.

The euro was last up 0.5% at 10.1274 crowns.

Sterling fell against the dollar as the Bank of England warned the outlook for Britain's recovery remained unclear, dampening some speculation the bank would signal a more confident outlook. GBP=D3

The pound was 0.3% lower at $1.3930 GBP=D3.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin BTC=BTSPfell 1.21 to $58,188.21, after earlier hitting $60,000 again.

"The price reversal from $61,000...trapped a lot of the longs, which were subsequently liquidated as bitcoin slipped," said Pankaj Balani, chief executive officer at crypo derivatives platform Delta Exchange.

"This move has spooked traders and triggered some profit-taking but it does not seem anything more than a short-term correction. Bitcoin remains bullish over a medium to a longer-term time frame."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:57PM (1857 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

91.8060

91.3720

+0.49%

2.028%

+91.8990

+91.3000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1919

$1.1980

-0.51%

-2.45%

+$1.1989

+$1.1908

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

108.9700

108.8150

+0.16%

+5.52%

+109.2950

+108.6600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.87

130.36

-0.38%

+2.32%

+130.6600

+129.8500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9279

0.9221

+0.61%

+4.86%

+0.9305

+0.9219

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3933

$1.3970

-0.27%

+1.98%

+$1.4001

+$1.3897

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2503

1.2402

+0.84%

-1.79%

+1.2508

+1.2361

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7766

$0.7795

-0.37%

+0.96%

+$0.7849

+$0.7760

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1060

1.1049

+0.10%

+2.34%

+1.1084

+1.1031

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8551

0.8576

-0.29%

-4.32%

+0.8586

+0.8534

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7170

$0.7240

-0.99%

-0.18%

+$0.7269

+$0.7165

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4950

8.4085

+1.11%

-0.99%

+8.5080

+8.3875

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1274

10.0770

+0.50%

-3.24%

+10.1378

+10.0223

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.5120

8.4542

+0.17%

+3.85%

+8.5280

+8.4356

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1450

10.1280

+0.17%

+0.68%

+10.1612

+10.1122

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

