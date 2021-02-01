FOREX-U.S. dollar reaches six-week high on weaker euro, Swiss franc and yen

By David Henry

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar reached a six-week high on Monday on weakness in the euro, Swiss franc and Japanese yen amid views that the United States has an advantage in growing its economy and vaccinating its population against COVID-19.

The dollar index =USD was up 0.37% to 90.955 in late afternoon trading in New York, just off of levels last seen on Dec. 21.

The Japanese yen JPY=D3 weakened, hovering around 105 to the U.S. dollar, a level not seen since mid-November.

The euro EUR=EBS was off 0.57% to $1.2069. Against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS the dollar was up 0.66% to 0.8967 to the dollar, its weakest level in two months.

The moves came on evidence pointing toward a stronger recovery from the coronavirus pandemic for the United States than for other countries.

The euro weakened after Germany reported that retail sales plunged by an unexpected 9.6% in December after tighter lockdowns last year to curb the spread of COVID-19 choked consumer spending in Europe's largest economy.

The dollar may be more resilient in the near-term because "both growth and vaccination favour the U.S.," said Kamal Sharma, director of G10 FX strategy at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.

The dollar's gains on Monday came as crude oil and silver, both dollar-denominated commodities, rose 2% and 7%, respectively.

Oil was buoyed by falling U.S. crude inventories and rising fuel demand as one of the worst snowstorms in years hit the U.S. Northeast.

Silver prices popped on speculation that retail traders were encouraging one another to buy the metal after their orders last week drove up shares of video game retailer GameStock Corp. GME.N

U.S.-based strategists at Wells Fargo Securities wrote, "We think USD strength still has room to run." That's especially true against more volatile securities, they added.

Mexico's peso MXN= also benefited from the rise in oil and silver, gaining more than 1%. Besides being an oil producer, Mexico was the world's largest silver producer in 2019, according to data from Statista.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:08PM (2008 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.9550

90.6280

+0.37%

+1.15%

+91.0150

+90.5010

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2069

$1.2139

-0.57%

-1.22%

+$1.2145

+$1.2061

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.9250

104.7250

+0.26%

+1.66%

+105.0300

+104.6550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.62

127.07

-0.35%

-0.24%

+127.1200

+126.6100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8967

0.8909

+0.66%

+1.36%

+0.8969

+0.8908

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3669

$1.3693

-0.17%

+0.06%

+$1.3757

+$1.3656

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2839

1.2775

+0.51%

+0.83%

+1.2843

+1.2763

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7638

$0.7642

-0.07%

-0.73%

+$0.7662

+$0.7606

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0822

1.0808

+0.13%

+0.14%

+1.0827

+1.0803

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8827

0.8852

-0.28%

-1.22%

+0.8856

+0.8805

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7167

$0.7184

-0.24%

-0.20%

+$0.7202

+$0.7151

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5810

8.5650

+0.20%

-0.06%

+8.6195

+8.5590

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3578

10.4099

-0.50%

-1.04%

+10.4330

+10.3520

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4185

8.3589

+0.15%

+2.71%

+8.4283

+8.3263

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1605

10.1455

+0.15%

+0.83%

+10.1885

+10.1360

(Reporting by David Henry and Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Paul Simao)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

