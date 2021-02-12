FOREX-U.S. dollar rallies as risk appetite ebbs; bitcoin pulls back
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Friday after several days of losses this week, as risk appetite soured with stocks and some commodity prices lower, while investors also consolidated gains made on other currencies ahead of a long weekend in U.S. markets.
Financial markets are closed on Monday for President's Day.
"We're seeing the consolidation that we expected earlier in the week," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy, at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto. "Risk sentiment is still the predominant driver of the dollar right now."
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, meanwhile, was down 2.2% on the day at $46,909, after hitting a record high of $49,000. It was on track for gains of roughly 20% in a milestone week marked by the endorsement of major firms such as Elon Musk's Tesla TSLA.O.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency hit a record high overnight after U.S. banking group BNY Mellon BK.N said it had formed a unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets.
"There is clearly some nervousness around this level," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told his clients, citing fears that a correction could hit soon after the $50,000 landmark is reached.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar index =USDrose 0.2% to 90.621 after subdued volumes in Asia because of the Lunar New Year.
It was, however, on track to fall 0.5% for the week - its first losing week in three - in what ING analysts described as a "consolidative mood" amid uncertainty about the pace of the U.S. economic recovery.
Weaker-than-expected weekly U.S. jobless claims data on Thursday added to concerns the dollar's previous rally had priced in too fast a rebound for the U.S. economy.
The dollar was up 0.3% against the yen at 105.04 JPY=EBS.
There has been a divergence in views among traders this year over how U.S. President Joe Biden's planned $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package will affect the dollar.
Some see it as bolstering the currency as it should speed a U.S. recovery relative to other countries, while others reckon it would feed a global reflation narrative that should lift riskier assets at the dollar's expense.
The euro EUR=EBSfell 0.3% to $1.2091.
The British pound was little changed at $1.3822 against the dollar but was steady against the euro after data showed Britain's economy suffered a record slump in 2020 but grew in the final quarter.
The Australian AUD=D3, New Zealand NZD=D3, and Canadian dollars CAD=D3 all fell against the greenback as risk appetite ebbed.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:20 AM (1520 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.6230
90.4120
+0.25%
0.713%
+90.7410
+90.3960
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2094
$1.2133
-0.32%
-1.01%
+$1.2135
+$1.2082
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
105.0450
104.7300
+0.30%
+1.70%
+105.1750
+104.7850
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
127.04
127.05
-0.01%
+0.09%
+127.3200
+126.9900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8931
0.8898
+0.39%
+0.97%
+0.8940
+0.8901
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3818
$1.3816
+0.02%
+1.15%
+$1.3828
+$1.3776
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2731
1.2703
+0.23%
-0.02%
+1.2762
+1.2695
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7736
$0.7755
-0.24%
+0.57%
+$0.7756
+$0.7719
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0799
1.0794
+0.05%
-0.07%
+1.0808
+1.0788
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8750
0.8778
-0.32%
-2.09%
+0.8792
+0.8745
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7194
$0.7227
-0.46%
+0.18%
+$0.7232
+$0.7178
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.4935
8.4790
+0.19%
-1.07%
+8.5140
+8.4770
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2730
10.2840
-0.11%
-1.85%
+10.3140
+10.2720
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.3325
8.3238
-0.08%
+1.67%
+8.3462
+8.3177
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0790
10.0871
-0.08%
+0.03%
+10.1137
+10.0740
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus in London)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.