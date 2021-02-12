FOREX-U.S. dollar rallies as risk appetite ebbs; bitcoin pulls back

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Friday after several days of losses this week, as risk appetite soured with stocks and some commodity prices lower, while investors also consolidated gains made on other currencies ahead of a long weekend in U.S. markets.

Financial markets are closed on Monday for President's Day.

"We're seeing the consolidation that we expected earlier in the week," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy, at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto. "Risk sentiment is still the predominant driver of the dollar right now."

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, meanwhile, was down 2.2% on the day at $46,909, after hitting a record high of $49,000. It was on track for gains of roughly 20% in a milestone week marked by the endorsement of major firms such as Elon Musk's Tesla TSLA.O.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency hit a record high overnight after U.S. banking group BNY Mellon BK.N said it had formed a unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets.

"There is clearly some nervousness around this level," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told his clients, citing fears that a correction could hit soon after the $50,000 landmark is reached.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index =USDrose 0.2% to 90.621 after subdued volumes in Asia because of the Lunar New Year.

It was, however, on track to fall 0.5% for the week - its first losing week in three - in what ING analysts described as a "consolidative mood" amid uncertainty about the pace of the U.S. economic recovery.

Weaker-than-expected weekly U.S. jobless claims data on Thursday added to concerns the dollar's previous rally had priced in too fast a rebound for the U.S. economy.

The dollar was up 0.3% against the yen at 105.04 JPY=EBS.

There has been a divergence in views among traders this year over how U.S. President Joe Biden's planned $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package will affect the dollar.

Some see it as bolstering the currency as it should speed a U.S. recovery relative to other countries, while others reckon it would feed a global reflation narrative that should lift riskier assets at the dollar's expense.

The euro EUR=EBSfell 0.3% to $1.2091.

The British pound was little changed at $1.3822 against the dollar but was steady against the euro after data showed Britain's economy suffered a record slump in 2020 but grew in the final quarter.

The Australian AUD=D3, New Zealand NZD=D3, and Canadian dollars CAD=D3 all fell against the greenback as risk appetite ebbed.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:20 AM (1520 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.6230

90.4120

+0.25%

0.713%

+90.7410

+90.3960

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2094

$1.2133

-0.32%

-1.01%

+$1.2135

+$1.2082

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

105.0450

104.7300

+0.30%

+1.70%

+105.1750

+104.7850

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.04

127.05

-0.01%

+0.09%

+127.3200

+126.9900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8931

0.8898

+0.39%

+0.97%

+0.8940

+0.8901

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3818

$1.3816

+0.02%

+1.15%

+$1.3828

+$1.3776

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2731

1.2703

+0.23%

-0.02%

+1.2762

+1.2695

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7736

$0.7755

-0.24%

+0.57%

+$0.7756

+$0.7719

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0799

1.0794

+0.05%

-0.07%

+1.0808

+1.0788

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8750

0.8778

-0.32%

-2.09%

+0.8792

+0.8745

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7194

$0.7227

-0.46%

+0.18%

+$0.7232

+$0.7178

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4935

8.4790

+0.19%

-1.07%

+8.5140

+8.4770

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2730

10.2840

-0.11%

-1.85%

+10.3140

+10.2720

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3325

8.3238

-0.08%

+1.67%

+8.3462

+8.3177

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0790

10.0871

-0.08%

+0.03%

+10.1137

+10.0740

