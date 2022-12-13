FOREX-U.S. dollar plunges vs yen, euro after inflation data

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar plummeted against the yen and euro on Tuesday after data showed the underlying U.S. consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate increases at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The greenback dropped 1.4% against the yen to 135.71 yen JPY=EBS, while the euro extended gains vs the dollar, rising 0.8% to $1.0616 EUR=EBS.

The core U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose just 0.2% in November, compared with expectations for a 0.3% rise. On a year-on-year basis, CPI gained 6%, down from 6.3% the month before and slightly lower than market forecasts for a 6.1% rise.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

