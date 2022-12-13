US Markets

FOREX-U.S. dollar plunges vs yen, euro after inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID

December 13, 2022 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar plummeted against the yen and euro on Tuesday after data showed the underlying U.S. consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate increases at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The greenback dropped 1.4% against the yen to 135.71 yen JPY=EBS, while the euro extended gains vs the dollar, rising 0.8% to $1.0616 EUR=EBS.

The core U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose just 0.2% in November, compared with expectations for a 0.3% rise. On a year-on-year basis, CPI gained 6%, down from 6.3% the month before and slightly lower than market forecasts for a 6.1% rise.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.