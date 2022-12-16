FOREX-U.S. dollar modestly up as traders rebalance positions after sharp gains

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Harry Robertson

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The dollar was modestly higher on Friday in choppy trading after posting sharp gains the previous session, with investors digesting a raft of central bank rate hikes as they grappled with the prospect that borrowing costs still have a long way to climb.

"With most of 2022's biggest event risks out of the way, traders are rebalancing portfolios to harness expected shifts in monetary policy trajectories in the new year," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.

"The Bank of Japan, European Central Bank - and even the Bank of England - are still seen making modestly-tighter adjustments in the coming months," he added.

The dollar briefly fell after data showed U.S. business activity shrank further in December as new orders slumped to their lowest in more than 2-1/2 years, while softening demand helped to significantly cool inflation.

S&P Global said on Friday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 44.6 this month from a final reading of 46.4 in November. It was the sixth straight month that the index remained below the 50 mark, which indicates contraction in the private sector.

In late morning trading, the greenback fell 0.8% against the yen to 136.74 JPY=EBS, after hitting a two-week high in the previous session.

The dollar turned higher against sterling, which was last down at $1.2176 GBP=D3, while the euro slipped 0.1% to $1.0620 EUR=EBS.

On Thursday, the euro fell as well after the ECB raised interest rates and signalled it was far from finished, stirring fears about the potential damage to the global economy and sending investors towards the safe-haven greenback.

A day earlier, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers expected U.S. rates to rise further and stay elevated for longer.

New York Fed President John Williams upped the hawkish rhetoric on Friday, saying it remains possible the U.S. central bank raises interest rates more than it currently expects next year. The Fed has projected the peak fed funds rate at 5.1%.

That said, financial markets do not seem to be buying the hawkish Fed stance. The fed funds futures markets have priced in rate cuts by the end of 2023.

"Few expect the Federal Reserve to deliver on Wednesday's hawkishness," Corpay's Schamotta said.

The dollar index =USD, which gauges the currency against six major peers, rose 0.1% to 104.58, after rallying more than 0.9% on Thursday.

The index has surged around 9% this year as the Fed has hiked interest rates hard, sucking money back towards dollar-denominated bonds. Yet it has dropped roughly 8% since hitting a 20-year high in September, as a slowdown in U.S. inflation has raised hopes the Fed's rate-hiking cycle might soon end, and better than expected economic data from Europe has boosted the euro.

The BOJ decides policy on Tuesday, and while no change is expected at that meeting, some market participants have begun betting on some tweaks to stimulus as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda prepares to depart in April.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar AUD=D3 was 0.1% lower at US$0.6694. The Aussie plunged 2.38% in the previous session - its biggest drop since March 2020.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 rose 0.5% to US$0.6372.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1530 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.5300

104.5100

+0.04%

9.269%

+104.7300

+104.2000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0624

$1.0631

-0.08%

-6.56%

+$1.0664

+$1.0609

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.6750

137.7550

-0.77%

+18.74%

+137.7850

+136.6400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

145.21

146.41

-0.82%

+11.43%

+146.5900

+145.1500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9304

0.9286

+0.21%

+2.01%

+0.9318

+0.9260

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2174

$1.2181

-0.05%

-9.97%

+$1.2222

+$1.2122

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3685

1.3660

+0.18%

+8.23%

+1.3693

+1.3618

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6692

$0.6700

-0.07%

-7.89%

+$0.6736

+$0.6676

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9883

0.9865

+0.18%

-4.69%

+0.9899

+0.9856

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8723

0.8725

-0.02%

+3.85%

+0.8772

+0.8709

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6370

$0.6341

+0.46%

-6.93%

+$0.6387

+$0.6337

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.8915

9.8715

+0.18%

+12.26%

+9.9080

+9.8365

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.5053

10.4790

+0.25%

+4.92%

+10.5238

+10.4601

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3790

10.3442

+0.39%

+15.09%

+10.3997

+10.2935

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0219

10.9794

+0.39%

+7.70%

+11.0369

+10.9730

