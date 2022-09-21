FOREX-U.S. dollar jumps to new two-decade high as Fed delivers big rate hike
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a fresh two-decade high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 75 basis points, as expected, and signaled more large increases at its upcoming meetings.
The Fed's new projections showed its policy rate rising to 4.4% by the end of the year, before peaking at 4.6% in 2023 to curb uncomfortably high inflation. Rate cuts are not expected until 2024.
The dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high of 111.63 =USD and was last up 1.1% at 111.42.
The euro, the largest component in the dollar index, dropped to a 20-year low, hitting $0.9810 EUR-EBS. Europe's single currency last changed hands at $0.9837, down 1.3%.
Against the yen, the dollar posted minor gains compared to other currencies, rising 0.5% to 144.41 yen. Traders were wary of pushing the dollar higher given the threat of Japan intervention to boost the yen.
"They (the Fed) have a brief window to act aggressively, and they seem eager to use it," said Jan Szilagyi, co-founder and CEO of Toggle AI, aninvestment researchfirm.
"There is another reason to frontload the hikes. Public and market tolerance for tighter monetary policy is far higher with the unemployment rate below 4%, a historic low."
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:27PM (1827 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
111.2500
110.1700
+0.99%
16.294%
+111.6300
+110.1200
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$0.9851
$0.9969
-1.17%
-13.34%
+$0.9975
+$0.9810
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
144.3550
143.7100
+0.45%
+25.39%
+144.6950
+143.3500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
142.25
143.28
-0.72%
+9.15%
+143.5900
+141.8900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9670
0.9640
+0.43%
+6.13%
+0.9699
+0.9622
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1285
$1.1381
-0.83%
-16.54%
+$1.1384
+$1.1237
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3431
1.3368
+0.46%
+6.22%
+1.3445
+1.3361
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6637
$0.6691
-0.78%
-8.67%
+$0.6703
+$0.6622
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9525
0.9615
-0.94%
-8.12%
+0.9618
+0.9517
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8726
0.8760
-0.39%
+3.90%
+0.8769
+0.8712
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5857
$0.5895
-0.63%
-14.42%
+$0.5906
+$0.5844
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.3355
10.3480
-0.07%
+17.38%
+10.4015
+10.2650
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.1887
10.3001
-1.08%
+1.76%
+10.3120
+10.1640
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
11.0499
10.8937
+0.25%
+22.53%
+11.0974
+10.8877
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.8888
10.8619
+0.25%
+6.35%
+10.9247
+10.8596
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.