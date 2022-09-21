FOREX-U.S. dollar jumps to new two-decade high as Fed delivers big rate hike

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a fresh two-decade high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 75 basis points, as expected, and signaled more large increases at its upcoming meetings.

The Fed's new projections showed its policy rate rising to 4.4% by the end of the year, before peaking at 4.6% in 2023 to curb uncomfortably high inflation. Rate cuts are not expected until 2024.

The dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high of 111.63 =USD and was last up 1.1% at 111.42.

The euro, the largest component in the dollar index, dropped to a 20-year low, hitting $0.9810 EUR-EBS. Europe's single currency last changed hands at $0.9837, down 1.3%.

Against the yen, the dollar posted minor gains compared to other currencies, rising 0.5% to 144.41 yen. Traders were wary of pushing the dollar higher given the threat of Japan intervention to boost the yen.

"They (the Fed) have a brief window to act aggressively, and they seem eager to use it," said Jan Szilagyi, co-founder and CEO of Toggle AI, aninvestment researchfirm.

"There is another reason to frontload the hikes. Public and market tolerance for tighter monetary policy is far higher with the unemployment rate below 4%, a historic low."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:27PM (1827 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

111.2500

110.1700

+0.99%

16.294%

+111.6300

+110.1200

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$0.9851

$0.9969

-1.17%

-13.34%

+$0.9975

+$0.9810

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

144.3550

143.7100

+0.45%

+25.39%

+144.6950

+143.3500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

142.25

143.28

-0.72%

+9.15%

+143.5900

+141.8900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9670

0.9640

+0.43%

+6.13%

+0.9699

+0.9622

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1285

$1.1381

-0.83%

-16.54%

+$1.1384

+$1.1237

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3431

1.3368

+0.46%

+6.22%

+1.3445

+1.3361

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6637

$0.6691

-0.78%

-8.67%

+$0.6703

+$0.6622

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9525

0.9615

-0.94%

-8.12%

+0.9618

+0.9517

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8726

0.8760

-0.39%

+3.90%

+0.8769

+0.8712

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5857

$0.5895

-0.63%

-14.42%

+$0.5906

+$0.5844

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.3355

10.3480

-0.07%

+17.38%

+10.4015

+10.2650

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1887

10.3001

-1.08%

+1.76%

+10.3120

+10.1640

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

11.0499

10.8937

+0.25%

+22.53%

+11.0974

+10.8877

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8888

10.8619

+0.25%

+6.35%

+10.9247

+10.8596

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

