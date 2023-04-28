News & Insights

FOREX-U.S. dollar holds gains after inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

April 28, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held gains after data showed inflation rose in March, keeping the Federal Reserve firmly on track to raise interest rates at next week's policy meeting.

The dollar index rose 0.7% to 102.10 =USD. Against the yen, the greenback rose 1.5% to 136.07 yen JPY=EBS.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

