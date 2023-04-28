FOREX-U.S. dollar holds gains after inflation data

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held gains after data showed inflation rose in March, keeping the Federal Reserve firmly on track to raise interest rates at next week's policy meeting.

The dollar index rose 0.7% to 102.10 =USD. Against the yen, the greenback rose 1.5% to 136.07 yen JPY=EBS.

