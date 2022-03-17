US Markets

FOREX-U.S. dollar hits lowest in week as investors gauge Fed policy, euro rises

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday and hit its lowest in a week as investors digested the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook a day after the U.S. central bank's expected rate hike, while the euro rose as investors kept an eye on Russia-Ukraine talks.

    By Caroline Valetkevitch
    The Fed's monetary policy turned hawkish with its quarter-percentage-point rate increase Wednesday and
projection that the federal funds rate would reach a range of 1.75% to 2% by the end of 2022 and 2.8% next
year, but the central bank did not deliver a tougher surprise that some investors might have been expecting.
    "The strongest message yesterday was that the Fed was going to hike and it was primarily concerned with
elevated inflation pressures," Bipan Rai, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC Capital
Markets in Toronto, said. 
    "The market is kind of taking the bet that the Fed has this view now but that could shift in the coming
quarters, and there's a lot already priced in to the short-term interest rate markets for the Fed this year.
Some of that is being pulled back, and that's one of the reasons why the dollar has come under pressure."
    The dollar index <=USD>, which measures the greenback's strength against six trading currencies, was
down 0.5% at 97.980 and hit its lowest in a week. The index remains up 2.4% for the year so far.
    The euro <EUR=EBS> was up 0.5% at $1.1095 and touched its highest since early March. Officials from both
sides of the Ukraine-Russia conflict met again for peace talks, but they said their positions remained far
    The Russian rouble rose in Moscow trading <RUBUTSTN=MCX> and was slightly weaker offshore. On foreign
exchanges, rouble bids were indicated at 96 <RUB=> per dollar and traded at 104 <RUB=EBS>, down 3.9%.
    The commodity-sensitive Australian dollar <AUD=D3> was up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
    Oil prices climbed 8% on Thursday with a renewed focus on supply shortages in coming weeks due to
sanctions on Russia.[O/R]
    The euro rose against the British pound <EURGBP=> and hit its highest since early February. The Bank of
England raised interest rates as expected, but softened its language on the need for further increases.
    Money markets are pricing less than 120 bps of rate hikes by year-end. [IRPR]
    The dollar was down 0.1% against the Japanese yen <JPY=EBS>. Earlier Thursday, Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan's inflation was unlikely to hit a central bank target of 2%, even accounting for
rising energy costs, making the case for keeping monetary policy ultra-easy. [nL2N2VK06B]
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 4:13PM (2013 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index     <=USD>      97.9800        98.4840     -0.49%         2.422%        +98.4990    +97.7240
 Euro/Dollar      <EUR=EBS>   $1.1095        $1.1037     +0.54%         -2.39%        +$1.1138    +$1.1008
 Dollar/Yen       <JPY=EBS>   118.6550       118.7550    -0.07%         +3.08%        +119.0200   +118.3700
 Euro/Yen         <EURJPY=>   131.65         131.01      +0.49%         +1.02%        +131.9000   +130.7300
 Dollar/Swiss     <CHF=EBS>   0.9372         0.9407      -0.39%         +2.73%        +0.9429     +0.9336
 Sterling/Dollar  <GBP=D3>    $1.3152        $1.3146     +0.05%         -2.75%        +$1.3210    +$1.3088
 Dollar/Canadian  <CAD=D3>    1.2619         1.2675      -0.43%         -0.19%        +1.2698     +1.2618
 Aussie/Dollar    <AUD=D3>    $0.7378        $0.7290     +1.23%         +1.52%        +$0.7393    +$0.7283
 Euro/Swiss       <EURCHF=>   1.0399         1.0378      +0.20%         +0.29%        +1.0402     +1.0361
 Euro/Sterling    <EURGBP=>   0.8435         0.8392      +0.51%         +0.42%        +0.8458     +0.8368
 NZ               <NZD=D3>    $0.6884        $0.6842     +0.64%         +0.60%        +$0.6899    +$0.6829
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway    <NOK=D3>    8.7865         8.8905      -1.20%         -0.29%        +8.9255     +8.7830
 Euro/Norway      <EURNOK=>   9.7543         9.8126      -0.59%         -2.59%        +9.8483     +9.7426
 Dollar/Sweden    <SEK=>      9.4051         9.4051      +0.55%         +4.29%        +9.4724     +9.3674
 Euro/Sweden      <EURSEK=>   10.4373        10.3802     +0.55%         +1.98%        +10.4579    +10.3820
 
