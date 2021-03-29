FOREX-U.S. dollar hits four-month peak on caution spurred by hedge fund default

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a four-month peak on Monday in choppy trading, with the euro languishing below $1.18 and commodity currencies falling, as the currency drew some safe-haven bids on concerns about the potential fallout of a hedge fund's default on margin calls.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against six other major currencies, hit as high as 92.964 =USD, its strongest level since November. It was last up 0.1% at 92.904.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq index fell after global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge fund's default, identified as Archegos Capital, which analysts said was tied to big U.S. media and Chinese tech companies. .N

"The dollar is rising on safe-haven buying," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. "Traders are afraid that a mini-LTCM (Long Term Capital Management) is underway, and are trying to get out from under the falling dominoes."

LTCM was a large U.S. hedge fund that collapsed in 1998 due in part to highly leveraged strategies, forcing a bailout from the U.S. government.

The euro, meanwhile, struggled on Monday as the prospect of tougher coronavirus curbs in France and Germany dimmed the short-term outlook for the European economy.

The single European currency EUR=EBS slipped 0.2% to $1.1769, after earlier dropping to $1.1760, its lowest since November. On a monthly basis, it was down 2.5%, its biggest fall since July 2019.

Compounding the euro's woes have been the widening differentials between German and U.S. yields. The spread for 10-year debt widened to 200 basis points from 150 basis points at the start of the year, boosting the dollar amid U.S. outperformance on vaccinations and the overall economy.

Cambridge's Schamotta said there was quarter-end position-squaring on Monday as well, with investors covering previous short positions on the greenback as the U.S. economy improved. The more upbeat view has fueled expectations the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates earlier than expected.

"The short-dollar consensus that prevailed in January has collapsed, and participants are increasingly awake to the possibility of continued strength in the greenback over the quarter ahead," Schamotta said.

YEN SHORTS GROW

Weekly positioning data showed the broad trend of growing dollar bullishness remained in play. Hedge funds cut their overall short dollar bets to their lowest level since June 2020 while ramping up their bearish bets on the yen.

Short yen positions have grown in recent weeks with hedge funds building their net short bets to 33% of open interest, according to ING data. Falling bond yields and expectations of a global economic rebound have rekindled short bets. The yen was among the worst-performing currencies so far this quarter, down 6% against the dollar.

The dollar was last up 0.1% against the Japanese currency at 109.81 yen JPY=EBS.

Virus-driven caution also helped the dollar higher against the Australian and Canadian dollars. The Aussie AUD=D3 was last down 0.1% at US$0.7634 on Monday and while the greenback gained 0.2% versus the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 to C$1.2594.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:07PM (1907 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

92.9050

92.7830

+0.15%

3.250%

+92.9640

+92.7160

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1768

$1.1794

-0.22%

-3.68%

+$1.1795

+$1.1761

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

109.8250

109.6800

+0.13%

+6.29%

+109.8350

+109.3800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.23

129.33

-0.08%

+1.82%

+129.4200

+128.8500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9391

0.9393

-0.03%

+6.14%

+0.9404

+0.9373

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3762

$1.3799

-0.24%

+0.76%

+$1.3846

+$1.3755

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2595

1.2571

+0.18%

-1.11%

+1.2627

+1.2578

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7633

$0.7642

-0.12%

-0.77%

+$0.7655

+$0.7616

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1051

1.1073

-0.20%

+2.26%

+1.1078

+1.1038

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8549

0.8552

-0.04%

-4.34%

+0.8562

+0.8507

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6995

$0.7000

-0.02%

-2.55%

+$0.7018

+$0.6973

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5425

8.5945

-0.54%

-0.45%

+8.6165

+8.5220

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0552

10.1050

-0.49%

-3.93%

+10.1534

+10.0364

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.6940

8.6398

+0.44%

+6.07%

+8.7094

+8.6399

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2330

10.1880

+0.44%

+1.55%

+10.2473

+10.1890

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Yen positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fkjRZ6

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Stephen Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

