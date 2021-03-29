FOREX-U.S. dollar hits four-month peak on caution spurred by hedge fund default
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a four-month peak on Monday in choppy trading, with the euro languishing below $1.18 and commodity currencies falling, as the currency drew some safe-haven bids on concerns about the potential fallout of a hedge fund's default on margin calls.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against six other major currencies, hit as high as 92.964 =USD, its strongest level since November. It was last up 0.1% at 92.904.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq index fell after global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge fund's default, identified as Archegos Capital, which analysts said was tied to big U.S. media and Chinese tech companies. .N
"The dollar is rising on safe-haven buying," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. "Traders are afraid that a mini-LTCM (Long Term Capital Management) is underway, and are trying to get out from under the falling dominoes."
LTCM was a large U.S. hedge fund that collapsed in 1998 due in part to highly leveraged strategies, forcing a bailout from the U.S. government.
The euro, meanwhile, struggled on Monday as the prospect of tougher coronavirus curbs in France and Germany dimmed the short-term outlook for the European economy.
The single European currency EUR=EBS slipped 0.2% to $1.1769, after earlier dropping to $1.1760, its lowest since November. On a monthly basis, it was down 2.5%, its biggest fall since July 2019.
Compounding the euro's woes have been the widening differentials between German and U.S. yields. The spread for 10-year debt widened to 200 basis points from 150 basis points at the start of the year, boosting the dollar amid U.S. outperformance on vaccinations and the overall economy.
Cambridge's Schamotta said there was quarter-end position-squaring on Monday as well, with investors covering previous short positions on the greenback as the U.S. economy improved. The more upbeat view has fueled expectations the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates earlier than expected.
"The short-dollar consensus that prevailed in January has collapsed, and participants are increasingly awake to the possibility of continued strength in the greenback over the quarter ahead," Schamotta said.
YEN SHORTS GROW
Weekly positioning data showed the broad trend of growing dollar bullishness remained in play. Hedge funds cut their overall short dollar bets to their lowest level since June 2020 while ramping up their bearish bets on the yen.
Short yen positions have grown in recent weeks with hedge funds building their net short bets to 33% of open interest, according to ING data. Falling bond yields and expectations of a global economic rebound have rekindled short bets. The yen was among the worst-performing currencies so far this quarter, down 6% against the dollar.
The dollar was last up 0.1% against the Japanese currency at 109.81 yen JPY=EBS.
Virus-driven caution also helped the dollar higher against the Australian and Canadian dollars. The Aussie AUD=D3 was last down 0.1% at US$0.7634 on Monday and while the greenback gained 0.2% versus the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 to C$1.2594.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:07PM (1907 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
92.9050
92.7830
+0.15%
3.250%
+92.9640
+92.7160
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1768
$1.1794
-0.22%
-3.68%
+$1.1795
+$1.1761
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
109.8250
109.6800
+0.13%
+6.29%
+109.8350
+109.3800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
129.23
129.33
-0.08%
+1.82%
+129.4200
+128.8500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9391
0.9393
-0.03%
+6.14%
+0.9404
+0.9373
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3762
$1.3799
-0.24%
+0.76%
+$1.3846
+$1.3755
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2595
1.2571
+0.18%
-1.11%
+1.2627
+1.2578
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7633
$0.7642
-0.12%
-0.77%
+$0.7655
+$0.7616
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1051
1.1073
-0.20%
+2.26%
+1.1078
+1.1038
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8549
0.8552
-0.04%
-4.34%
+0.8562
+0.8507
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6995
$0.7000
-0.02%
-2.55%
+$0.7018
+$0.6973
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.5425
8.5945
-0.54%
-0.45%
+8.6165
+8.5220
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0552
10.1050
-0.49%
-3.93%
+10.1534
+10.0364
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.6940
8.6398
+0.44%
+6.07%
+8.7094
+8.6399
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2330
10.1880
+0.44%
+1.55%
+10.2473
+10.1890
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Yen positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fkjRZ6
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Stephen Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.