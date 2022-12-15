FOREX-U.S. dollar gains sharply across the board as recession fears mount

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar soared on Thursday, led by strong gains against the yen, sterling, and commodity currencies, as investors fretted about the risk of recession with the Federal Reserve likely to raise interest rates well into next year.

The greenback's allure was magnified, amid worsening risk appetite as stocks fell.

Like the Fed, the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the fourth time in a row, although by less than at its last two meetings, pledged further hikes and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of its fight against runaway inflation.

ECB President Christine Lagarde, in her press briefing, said upside inflation risks remain, which necessitates more tightening.

The Bank of England also raised its key interest rate by a further half-percentage point on Thursday and indicated more hikes were likely. Investors though bet that the BoE might be getting close to the end of its increases in borrowing costs.

"Both the Fed and ECB delivering more hawkish rate steers are compounding recession fears," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

"The dollar's boost from the Fed stems from it not being done raising rates and Chair (Jerome) Powell setting a high bar for rate cuts."

The Fed projected at least an additional 75 bps of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. Its projection of the target federal funds rate rising to 5.1% in 2023 is slightly higher than investors expected.

Powell was also particularly hawkish in his comments, noting that ongoing rate hikes are appropriate to get sufficiently restrictive.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, in a research note, has increased the odds of recession to 60% from its initial forecast of 50%.

"The Fed is raising rates at the fastest pace since 1980, the rest of the world is following its lead, quantitative tightening is in its early stages, and inflation remains painfully high," wrote Bob Michele, chief investment officer, at J.P. Morgan.

"It seems very aspirational to assume all this can end in a soft landing."

In afternoon trading, the dollar rose to two-week highs against the yen, and last traded up 1.6% at 137.665 JPY=EBS.

The euro EUR=EBS earlier hit $1.0737, the highest since June 9, after the ECB decision, before falling back to $1.0629, down 0.5% on the day. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against a basket of currencies =USD, rose 0.9% at 104.53

The greenback briefly pared gains after data on Thursday showed that U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, while the labor market remains tight, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declining last week.

Sterling also fell sharply as investors believe the BOE is nearing the end of its rate hikes. It was last down nearly 2% at $1.2183 GBP=D3.

The Norwegian krone dropped as well versus the dollar after Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a 13-year high of 2.75% on Thursday, as expected by economists, and said it will "most likely" hike again in the first quarter of 2023.

The dollar surged 1.5% against the Norwegian currency NOK=D3 to 9.866.

The Swiss franc CHF=EBS also fell after Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to "sound the all-clear" on high inflation after the central bank hiked interest rates again on Thursday and hinted further increases were still possible.

The SNB raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 1% - the central bank's third hike this year as it stepped up its campaign to dampen the rise in prices.

The dollar was last up 0.4% versus the franc at 0.9285 CHF=EBS.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were down sharply against the greenback. The Aussie fell 2.3% to US$0.6702 AUD=D3, while the New Zealand dollar slid 1.8% to US$0.6345 NZD=D3.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:01PM (2101 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.5700

103.6600

+0.89%

9.311%

+104.8800

+103.5300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0625

$1.0683

-0.54%

-6.54%

+$1.0737

+$1.0593

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

137.6500

135.4800

+1.60%

+19.57%

+138.1700

+135.2400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

146.27

144.68

+1.10%

+12.24%

+146.7200

+144.3100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9284

0.9244

+0.44%

+1.79%

+0.9316

+0.9232

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2178

$1.2428

-2.01%

-9.95%

+$1.2426

+$1.2158

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3655

1.3543

+0.83%

+8.00%

+1.3674

+1.3541

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6703

$0.6864

-2.35%

-7.79%

+$0.6870

+$0.6677

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9863

0.9874

-0.11%

-4.88%

+0.9916

+0.9840

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8722

0.8594

+1.49%

+3.83%

+0.8728

+0.8592

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6346

$0.6460

-1.79%

-7.31%

+$0.6463

+$0.6321

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.8630

9.7280

+1.48%

+12.06%

+9.8970

+9.7465

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4753

10.3710

+1.01%

+4.67%

+10.5011

+10.3783

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3380

10.1531

+1.18%

+14.64%

+10.3880

+10.1599

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.9801

10.8520

+1.18%

+7.29%

+11.0095

+10.8532

