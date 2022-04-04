FOREX-U.S. dollar gains on safe-haven flows on possibly more Russia sanctions over Ukraine

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Monday, rising for three straight sessions, as civilian killings in north Ukraine and the prospect of increased sanctions on Russia pushed investors to seek safety in the greenback.

The U.S. currency also continued to garner support from a strong March non-farm payrolls report released Friday that backed expectations for a hefty half a percentage point tightening by the Federal Reserve at next month's meeting.

"A lot of investors are becoming more pessimistic that we're going to have a resolution about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"For the most part, the expectation is that the European Union may have to ramp up sanctions on Russia. That's going to slow down recovery for that part of the world, which is pushing a lot of flows into the U.S. dollar," he added.

Global outrage spread on Monday over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, where a mass grave and tied bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town taken back from Russian forces. Russia though denied the accusations.

The deaths in Bucha, outside Kyiv, are likely to galvanize the United States and Europe into additional sanctions against Moscow, possibly including some restrictions on the billions of dollars in energy that Europe still imports from Russia.

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the European Union should discuss ending Russian gas imports. Russia supplies some 40% of Europe's gas needs.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers rose 0.4% to 98.986 .DXY. Since an intra-day trough hit on Feb. 24 when Russia attacked Ukraine, the dollar has gained about 3%.

Data on Friday showed U.S. unemployment hit a two-year low of 3.6% last month, leading investors to assess if the numbers would strengthen the Fed's resolve to tackle inflation by lifting rates sharply.

"That employment report signals a diverging story of what's happening with the U.S. and most of the developed economies," said OANDA's Moya. "The U.S. economy is still on solid footing and this strong jobs report is paving the way for a much more aggressive Fed hiking path."

Fed funds futures 0#FF: on Friday have priced an 81% chance of a 50 basis point hike next month FEDWATCH, while two-year U.S. yields US2YT=RR hit 2.4950%, their highest level since March 2019.

The euro EUR=EBS, which has been under pressure due to worries about economic damage from the war in Ukraine, fell 0.8% versus the dollar to $1.0970. Against sterling, the euro fell 0.7% at 83.64 pence. EURGBP=D3

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to 122.805 yen JPY=EBS.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a public holiday, but in offshore trade the yuan CNH=D3 pressured by concerns over a lengthening lockdown in Shanghai, where authorities are seeking to virus-test all 26 million residents.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:07PM (1907 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

98.9710

98.6140

+0.38%

3.458%

+99.0830

+98.5170

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0973

$1.1048

-0.68%

-3.49%

+$1.1054

+$1.0960

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

122.7950

122.5450

+0.23%

+6.70%

+122.9450

+122.2800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

134.73

135.32

-0.44%

+3.38%

+135.6800

+134.5800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9262

0.9256

+0.09%

+1.56%

+0.9281

+0.9245

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3116

$1.3115

+0.00%

-3.02%

+$1.3136

+$1.3094

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2485

1.2517

-0.26%

-1.26%

+1.2528

+1.2468

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7551

$0.7498

+0.73%

+3.89%

+$0.7556

+$0.7483

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0163

1.0222

-0.59%

-1.99%

+1.0240

+1.0156

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8364

0.8422

-0.72%

-0.43%

+0.8430

+0.8363

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6961

$0.6921

+0.53%

+1.66%

+$0.6968

+$0.6906

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.7175

8.7425

-0.11%

-0.87%

+8.7615

+8.6515

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.5675

9.6572

-0.93%

-4.45%

+9.6744

+9.5052

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4191

9.3683

-0.02%

+4.45%

+9.4490

+9.3556

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3361

10.3379

-0.02%

+1.00%

+10.3967

+10.3310

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London; Editing by Ed Osmond, John Stonestreet, Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

