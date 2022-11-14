FOREX-U.S. dollar gains ground as investors focus on future Fed path

By Sinéad Carew and Joice Alves

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar gained against the yen and the euro on Monday but pulled back from its highs of the day with investors betting on a slower pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes going forward.

The dollar index .DXY was higher after falling 4% last week, marking its biggest weekly drop since March 2020, after data showing U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in October and prompted bets for slower hikes.

While the greenback appeared to benefit earlier on Monday from hawkish investor readings of weekend comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller, it lost some ground as the session wore on as investor hopes for slower hikes were renewed by Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard's comments on Monday.

Waller said on Sunday that the Fed could now start thinking about hiking at a slower pace but cautioned that the inflation data was "just one data point" and that other readings are needed to show a convincing slowing in price gains.

While Brainard emphasized in an interview with Bloomberg that the Fed has more work to do, she signaled that it will likely slow its tightening pace soon as it figures out how high borrowing costs need to go and for how long in order to bring down inflation.

"Markets here are starting to really factor in the top of the Fed cycle," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, pointing to last week's U.S. inflation reading as solid grounds to believe it can move lower.

And he noted that Brainard's comments boosted equity sentiment, which dragged on the dollar on Monday.

"Now that the end the end of this tightening cycle is become a little clearer for investors and there's more confidence equity markets can continue to improve that's likely to undercut the U.S. dollar to an extent," he said.

"We have been looking for at least a moderation in the dollar rally. That seems to be developing now and the scale of moves last week does suggest that the dollar may be poised for a bit more softness in the short run at least."

Investors had seen Waller's comments as cold water on hopes for a "rapid Fed recalibration," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

This had helped the dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies including the euro, yen, and sterling, rise as much as 0.93% to 107.274 before it pulled back to last trade up 0.4% at 106.73.

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.01% against the dollar at $1.0342, after earlier rising to a three-month high of $1.0368.

ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday that the central bank must keep raising rates but needs to avoid overtightening, as doing so could destroy productive capacity and deepen an economic downturn.

Data had showed on Monday that euro zone industrial production rose much more than expected in September, and output for August was revised upwards too. Economists said that may be partly due to manufacturers front-loading production before energy-related disruptions this winter.

Sterling fell ahead of British Chancellor Jeremy Gaunt's autumn statement on Thursday when he is expected to set out tax rises and spending cuts. The pound GBP=D3 was down 0.55% at $1.1770, having risen 4% in the previous two sessions, touching on Friday its highest level since late August.

Cryptocurrencies remained in turmoil after the fall of FTX. The crypto exchange's token FTT=CCCL was down 7.8% on the day at $1.308, representing a 95% drop on a month-to-date basis.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP had fallen as far as $15,784 earlier on Monday before recovering somewhat. It was last down 0.18% at $16,280.

China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS rose to nearly a two-month high against the dollar, coinciding with its central bank's official guidance and a broad lift in Chinese market sentiment on moves to help its embattled property sector and a decision to ease some of the country's strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Elsewhere, the dollar was last up 0.79% against the yen JPY= at 139.92 after earlier rising as high as 140.79.

The risk-sensitive Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand NZD=D3 dollars regained lost ground after earlier slipping sharply against the greenback.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:27PM (2027 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0342

$1.0347

-0.01%

-9.00%

+$1.0368

+$1.0272

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

139.9200

138.7600

+0.79%

+21.48%

+140.7850

+138.4000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

144.71

143.69

+0.71%

+11.04%

+145.2200

+143.4800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9421

0.9413

+0.11%

+3.31%

+0.9488

+0.9406

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1770

$1.1835

-0.55%

-12.97%

+$1.1852

+$1.1714

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3295

1.3251

+0.31%

+5.13%

+1.3309

+1.3240

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6712

$0.6707

+0.07%

-7.66%

+$0.6723

+$0.6664

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9744

0.9747

-0.03%

-6.03%

+0.9777

+0.9728

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8785

0.8742

+0.49%

+4.58%

+0.8822

+0.8728

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6111

$0.6121

-0.04%

-10.61%

+$0.6127

+$0.6065

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.0120

9.9465

+0.67%

+13.66%

+10.0425

+9.9710

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3540

10.2827

+0.69%

+3.41%

+10.3749

+10.2423

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4638

10.3678

+0.69%

+16.03%

+10.4948

+10.3578

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8178

10.7439

+0.69%

+5.75%

+10.8414

+10.7256

