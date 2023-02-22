FOREX-U.S. dollar gains as strong data signal higher rates

By Laura Matthews and Harry Robertson
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The dollar gained modestly on Wednesday against its peers as recent strong economic data eased recession fears but reinforced concerns that the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting interest rate hikes may stick around for longer.
Survey data released on Tuesday showed U.S. business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February to reach its highest in eight months.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank down toward its 2% goal this year or risk a repeat of the 1970s, when interest rates had to be repeatedly ratcheted up. He is the latest Fed official to signal that higher interest rates is likely needed to bring inflation back to desired levels.
"The USD along with assets market is reacting to the realization of investors that it may have been hasty to overlook the Fed's hawkish guidance at the start of this year," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank in London. "Stronger-than-expected U.S. data releases since the start of this month have reinforced the Fed's messages about stronger for longer interest rates."
Fed funds futures traders are now pricingthe fed funds rate to reach5.35% in July, and remain above 5% all year. The Fed's target range stands at 4.5% to 4.75%, having risen rapidly from 0% to 0.25% in March 2022. FEDWATCH
The dollar index =USD up 0.1% at 104.19, but off the high of 104.34 reached earlier in the day.
Sterling GBP=D3 was down 0.2% at $1.2082, giving up much of yesterday's gains, while the euro EUR=EBS fell 0.03% to 1.0644.
Investors' focus now turns to the release of the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting later on Wednesday, which could offer more insight into policymakers' plans.
"We have maintained a hawkish outlook for the Fed and therefore had been expecting the USD to garner support into the middle of the year, though the move came a little sooner than we have been expecting. For a while our 3 month EUR/USD forecast has been 1.06," Foley said.
A blockbuster U.S. employment report in early February sparked the rebound in the dollar, which has been helped along by a series of strong data releases.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:39AM (1539 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.2300
104.1600
+0.09%
0.715%
+104.3400
+104.0000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0639
$1.0647
-0.08%
-0.71%
+$1.0663
+$1.0625
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
134.6100
135.0150
-0.29%
+2.68%
+135.0550
+134.3750
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
143.23
143.77
-0.38%
+2.09%
+143.8800
+143.0700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9292
0.9280
+0.12%
+0.48%
+0.9293
+0.9255
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2079
$1.2113
-0.27%
-0.11%
+$1.2135
+$1.2063
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3554
1.3538
+0.12%
+0.04%
+1.3560
+1.3518
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6811
$0.6856
-0.62%
-0.04%
+$0.6865
+$0.6811
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9885
0.9876
+0.09%
-0.10%
+0.9890
+0.9860
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8807
0.8786
+0.24%
-0.42%
+0.8822
+0.8785
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6232
$0.6214
+0.31%
-1.84%
+$0.6251
+$0.6206
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.3255
10.3100
-0.02%
+5.03%
+10.3385
+10.2845
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.9863
10.9748
+0.10%
+4.71%
+11.0032
+10.9587
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3825
10.3819
-0.06%
-0.24%
+10.3893
+10.3254
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.0469
11.0539
-0.06%
-0.92%
+11.0661
+11.0020
