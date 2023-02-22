FOREX-U.S. dollar gains as strong data signal higher rates

By Laura Matthews and Harry Robertson

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The dollar gained modestly on Wednesday against its peers as recent strong economic data eased recession fears but reinforced concerns that the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting interest rate hikes may stick around for longer.

Survey data released on Tuesday showed U.S. business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February to reach its highest in eight months.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank down toward its 2% goal this year or risk a repeat of the 1970s, when interest rates had to be repeatedly ratcheted up. He is the latest Fed official to signal that higher interest rates is likely needed to bring inflation back to desired levels.

"The USD along with assets market is reacting to the realization of investors that it may have been hasty to overlook the Fed's hawkish guidance at the start of this year," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank in London. "Stronger-than-expected U.S. data releases since the start of this month have reinforced the Fed's messages about stronger for longer interest rates."

Fed funds futures traders are now pricingthe fed funds rate to reach5.35% in July, and remain above 5% all year. The Fed's target range stands at 4.5% to 4.75%, having risen rapidly from 0% to 0.25% in March 2022. FEDWATCH

The dollar index =USD up 0.1% at 104.19, but off the high of 104.34 reached earlier in the day.

Sterling GBP=D3 was down 0.2% at $1.2082, giving up much of yesterday's gains, while the euro EUR=EBS fell 0.03% to 1.0644.

Investors' focus now turns to the release of the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting later on Wednesday, which could offer more insight into policymakers' plans.

"We have maintained a hawkish outlook for the Fed and therefore had been expecting the USD to garner support into the middle of the year, though the move came a little sooner than we have been expecting. For a while our 3 month EUR/USD forecast has been 1.06," Foley said.

A blockbuster U.S. employment report in early February sparked the rebound in the dollar, which has been helped along by a series of strong data releases.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:39AM (1539 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.2300

104.1600

+0.09%

0.715%

+104.3400

+104.0000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0639

$1.0647

-0.08%

-0.71%

+$1.0663

+$1.0625

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.6100

135.0150

-0.29%

+2.68%

+135.0550

+134.3750

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.23

143.77

-0.38%

+2.09%

+143.8800

+143.0700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9292

0.9280

+0.12%

+0.48%

+0.9293

+0.9255

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2079

$1.2113

-0.27%

-0.11%

+$1.2135

+$1.2063

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3554

1.3538

+0.12%

+0.04%

+1.3560

+1.3518

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6811

$0.6856

-0.62%

-0.04%

+$0.6865

+$0.6811

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9885

0.9876

+0.09%

-0.10%

+0.9890

+0.9860

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8807

0.8786

+0.24%

-0.42%

+0.8822

+0.8785

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6232

$0.6214

+0.31%

-1.84%

+$0.6251

+$0.6206

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.3255

10.3100

-0.02%

+5.03%

+10.3385

+10.2845

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.9863

10.9748

+0.10%

+4.71%

+11.0032

+10.9587

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3825

10.3819

-0.06%

-0.24%

+10.3893

+10.3254

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0469

11.0539

-0.06%

-0.92%

+11.0661

+11.0020

Eurohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Xts5jX

US non-farm payrollshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3khi8IZ

(Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((laura.matthews@thomsonreuters.com and harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com; rae.wee@thomsonreuters.com))

