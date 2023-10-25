FOREX-U.S. dollar gains as risk sentiment sours, Treasury yields rise

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, as investors' appetite for riskier currencies faded following lacklustre corporate results that raised worries over the economic outlook, and as Treasury yields rose.

Risk sentiment took a hit as tech giant Alphabet GOOGL.Oslumped after its cloud division missed revenue estimates, while other mega-cap stocks also edged lower, pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields.

"I think it is mainly a risk backdrop story," said Shaun Osborne, chief foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "Weak risk appetite seems to be driving broad USD gains.

Global financial markets have been gripped by a surge in U.S. bond yields, which helped drive the dollar index to its highest in almost a year earlier this month.

Analysts, however, see limited room for yields and the dollar to extend gains.

"My inclination is to look at these gains as an opportunity to fade some of the dollar strength against certain currencies," Scotiabank's Osborne said.

"The interesting thing about Australia is that a lot of other central banks are in a very similar position. They have paused, the market's hoping that will be it, but everyone is on tenterhooks hoping that inflation will remain well behaved, and in the case of Australia it has not," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart after the Bank of Canada held its key overnight rate at 5.0%, as expected, and forecast weak growth while leaving the door open to more rate hikes to tame inflation that could stay above target for another two years.

Pressure is mounting on the Bank of Japan to change its bond yield control as global interest rates rise. A hike to an existing yield cap set just three months ago is being discussed as a possibility in the run-up to next week's policy meeting, Reuters cited sources as saying this week.

"There is a decent chance there will be a another tweak to yield curve control," said Foley. "If we don't see that, it is quite possible that we will see the other side of 150 quite soon."

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was last up 1.39% at $34,390, holding near a roughly 18-month high hit on Tuesday.

The world's largest cryptocurrency is up about 15% for the week, fuelled by speculation that an exchange-traded bitcoin fund is imminent.

