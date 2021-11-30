FOREX-U.S. dollar gains as Powell says risk of inflation has increased

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies.

During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Powell also said higher prices are generally related to the pandemic.

The dollar index =USD turned positive after the Powell comments and was last up 0.1% at 96.331.

Earlier, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc rose against the dollar, after Moderna's CEO said the coronavirus vaccines will likely be less effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against other variants.

Adding to the fears, drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O said on Tuesday its COVID-19 antibody treatment could be less effective against Omicron.

The warnings reinforced a view that the global economy could take longer to return to pre-pandemic levels than many had been expecting.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.1% at $1.1279 and the single currency earlier registered its biggest three-day rising streak since December 2020.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS was last up 0.2% at 113.31 per U.S. dollar.

"Traders are in 'sell first and ask questions later' mode. You are seeing that global flight to safety," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

Prior to Omicron's arrival, the main driver of currency moves was how traders perceived the different speeds at which global central banks would end pandemic-era stimulus and raise interest rates as they looked to combat rising inflation without choking off growth.

Cryptocurrencies also had a volatile trading session. Ethereum ETH=BTSPwas last up about 4% at $4,638 ETH=BTSP. Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was down 0.6% at $57,453.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:29AM (1629 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.3150

96.1990

+0.13%

7.039%

+96.6470

+95.5440

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1279

$1.1293

-0.13%

-7.69%

+$1.1387

+$1.1235

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.3900

113.5300

-0.12%

+9.74%

+113.8900

+112.5350

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.88

128.19

-0.24%

+0.76%

+128.6000

+127.6800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9220

0.9227

-0.08%

+4.21%

+0.9266

+0.9158

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3242

$1.3318

-0.55%

-3.06%

+$1.3370

+$1.3195

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2799

1.2738

+0.49%

+0.53%

+1.2837

+1.2732

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7095

$0.7143

-0.69%

-7.79%

+$0.7170

+$0.7063

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0396

1.0418

-0.21%

-3.80%

+1.0444

+1.0391

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8515

0.8477

+0.45%

-4.72%

+0.8526

+0.8474

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6795

$0.6825

-0.44%

-5.38%

+$0.6856

+$0.6773

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.1105

9.0455

+0.68%

+6.06%

+9.1260

+9.0150

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2775

10.1786

+0.97%

-1.81%

+10.3158

+10.1737

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.0764

9.0594

+0.04%

+10.74%

+9.1103

+9.0069

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2381

10.2336

+0.04%

+1.60%

+10.3036

+10.2077

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

