FOREX-U.S. dollar gains as Powell says risk of inflation has increased
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies.
During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Powell also said higher prices are generally related to the pandemic.
The dollar index =USD turned positive after the Powell comments and was last up 0.1% at 96.331.
Earlier, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc rose against the dollar, after Moderna's CEO said the coronavirus vaccines will likely be less effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against other variants.
Adding to the fears, drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O said on Tuesday its COVID-19 antibody treatment could be less effective against Omicron.
The warnings reinforced a view that the global economy could take longer to return to pre-pandemic levels than many had been expecting.
Against the U.S. dollar, the euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.1% at $1.1279 and the single currency earlier registered its biggest three-day rising streak since December 2020.
The Japanese yen JPY=EBS was last up 0.2% at 113.31 per U.S. dollar.
"Traders are in 'sell first and ask questions later' mode. You are seeing that global flight to safety," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.
Prior to Omicron's arrival, the main driver of currency moves was how traders perceived the different speeds at which global central banks would end pandemic-era stimulus and raise interest rates as they looked to combat rising inflation without choking off growth.
Cryptocurrencies also had a volatile trading session. Ethereum ETH=BTSPwas last up about 4% at $4,638 ETH=BTSP. Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was down 0.6% at $57,453.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:29AM (1629 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
96.3150
96.1990
+0.13%
7.039%
+96.6470
+95.5440
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1279
$1.1293
-0.13%
-7.69%
+$1.1387
+$1.1235
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
113.3900
113.5300
-0.12%
+9.74%
+113.8900
+112.5350
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
127.88
128.19
-0.24%
+0.76%
+128.6000
+127.6800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9220
0.9227
-0.08%
+4.21%
+0.9266
+0.9158
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3242
$1.3318
-0.55%
-3.06%
+$1.3370
+$1.3195
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2799
1.2738
+0.49%
+0.53%
+1.2837
+1.2732
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7095
$0.7143
-0.69%
-7.79%
+$0.7170
+$0.7063
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0396
1.0418
-0.21%
-3.80%
+1.0444
+1.0391
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8515
0.8477
+0.45%
-4.72%
+0.8526
+0.8474
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6795
$0.6825
-0.44%
-5.38%
+$0.6856
+$0.6773
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.1105
9.0455
+0.68%
+6.06%
+9.1260
+9.0150
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2775
10.1786
+0.97%
-1.81%
+10.3158
+10.1737
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.0764
9.0594
+0.04%
+10.74%
+9.1103
+9.0069
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2381
10.2336
+0.04%
+1.60%
+10.3036
+10.2077
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
