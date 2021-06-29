FOREX-U.S. dollar gains as new virus outbreaks seen undermining global recovery
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose to a one-week peak on Tuesday, posting its largest single daily gain in roughly two weeks, as new coronavirus outbreaks threatened to derail a global economic recovery, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars leading losses.
A decline in risk appetite benefits the U.S. dollar as a safe haven.
Fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus are denting sentiment at a time markets are on edge after the Federal Reserve shocked traders with a hawkish tilt earlier this month.
Indonesia is grappling with record high cases, while Malaysia is set to extend a lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions. Spain and Portugal are imposing travel restrictions on unvaccinated British travelers, even as some states in Australia tightened movement curbs.
"Generally it's about increasing concerns over the Delta variant and it's just hurting the market somewhat," said Amo Sahota, director at corporate FX advisory firm Klarity FX in San Francisco.
"The market got its head turned with the severity of the some of the lockdowns in places such as Australia," he added.
In afternoon trading in New York, the dollar index =USD, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, rose 0.2% to 92.077, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since around mid-June.
The greenback's correlation with general risk appetite as seen from the global daily caseloads of COVID-19 has weakened in recent weeks as market attention has been more focused on when the Fed will exit its massive policy stimulus. But that correlation has started to strengthen since last week.
"We went from a certain and stable background in Q2 to a lot more uncertainty going forward, and markets have to price that," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London.
The dollar also got a boost after data showed U.S. consumer confidence increased in June to its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago. That lifted expectations for strong economic growth in the second quarter.
The euro EUR=EBS declined 0.2% to $1.1896, edging back toward the 2-1/2-month low touched on June 18.
Investors are also looking to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls, with a new jobs forecast of 690,000 in June compared with 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
"Stepped-up dollar buying is a sign of investor confidence that America's June jobs report could be one of the year's strongest," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
Elsewhere, sterling GBP=D3 gained 0.2% to $1.3842.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, fell 0.7% to US$0.7510 amid concerns over renewed COVID-19 lockdowns across parts of the country.
The New Zealand dollar was also lower in sympathy, down 0.7% at US$0.6988 NZD=D3.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:26PM (1926 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
92.0710
91.8670
+0.24%
2.323%
+92.1940
+91.8520
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1897
$1.1923
-0.21%
-2.62%
+$1.1930
+$1.1878
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
110.5500
110.6200
-0.06%
+6.99%
+110.7550
+110.4350
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
131.52
131.90
-0.29%
+3.62%
+131.9400
+131.2900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9213
0.9200
+0.16%
+4.15%
+0.9233
+0.9190
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3844
$1.3880
-0.26%
+1.34%
+$1.3882
+$1.3814
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2394
1.2342
+0.43%
-2.66%
+1.2398
+1.2333
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7510
$0.7565
-0.72%
-2.37%
+$0.7570
+$0.7508
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0958
1.0964
-0.05%
+1.40%
+1.0972
+1.0953
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8593
0.8590
+0.03%
-3.85%
+0.8609
+0.8588
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6990
$0.7042
-0.75%
-2.67%
+$0.7051
+$0.6980
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.5615
8.5320
+0.37%
-0.27%
+8.5810
+8.5190
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.1871
10.1730
+0.14%
-2.67%
+10.2137
+10.1560
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.5293
8.5088
-0.05%
+4.06%
+8.5522
+8.5101
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1485
10.1536
-0.05%
+0.72%
+10.1707
+10.1386
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Global COVID caseshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vYpy3H
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis)
