FOREX-U.S. dollar gains as Fed seen wrapping up asset purchases earlier than expected

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Stefano Rebaudo

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Monday ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week led by the Federal Reserve with investors expecting the U.S. central bank to announce it will wrap up its bond purchases sooner than expected, as they look for clues on timing of interest rate increases next year.

Aside from the Fed, the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, and Norges Bank, among others, all have policy decisions in the next few days.

The euro fell, as it is seen as vulnerable to a rate hike in the United States given expectations that the Fed will tighten policy more quickly than the dovish ECB.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.2% at 96.286. The euro was down 0.3% at $1.1285EUR=EBS.

Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.1% at 113.525 yen JPY=EBS.

"While markets have moved to price in a quicker taper and a more aggressive tightening path from the Fed, there is still some scope for surprises this week — perhaps from a hawkish shift in the dot plot or the Fed deploying language that indicates a quicker shift to generally tighter monetary conditions," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

"A hawkish-sounding Fed is likely to contrast with dovish messaging from the ECB and BoJ in particular."

That said, some analysts believe the dollar's march higher in recent weeks has already factored in many of its possible sources of strength in the short term.

"Going to next year, I don't feel the same degree of dollar bullishness as the consensus estimates," said Kamakshya Trivedi, co-head of global FX, rates and EM strategy at Goldman Sachs.

"For example, if we start to see higher commodity prices and decent data from China, the dollar may be on the back foot after a good run."

The pound GBP=D3dipped 0.2% to $1.3247 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain faced an Omicron "tidal wave". On Monday he said at least one person has died in the UK due to the latest variant.

The Swiss franc was down versus the dollar, which was last up 0.1% at 0.9219 francs CHF=EBS, while the euro was down 0.1% at 1.0410 francs EURCHF=EBS.

Moves in the franc came as the Swiss National Bank's sight deposits rose by their highest amount in seven months last week, indicating policymakers are taking the first decisive steps to battle a rise in the value of the franc against its major rivals, particularly the euro.

The SNB, which has been battling the appreciation of the franc since the start of the pandemic, is due to make its latest interest rate decision on Thursday. [nL1N2SY0L0]

Bitcoin BTC=fell 4.7% to $47,787 after hitting levels above $50,000 on Sunday. Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain, dropped 5.3% to $3,915.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:10 AM (1510 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.2970

96.1040

+0.21%

7.019%

+96.4500

+96.0800

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1285

$1.1316

-0.28%

-7.64%

+$1.1319

+$1.1261

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.5200

113.3950

+0.11%

+9.87%

+113.7200

+113.3000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.11

128.30

-0.15%

+0.94%

+128.4500

+128.0300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9224

0.9207

+0.20%

+4.27%

+0.9256

+0.9200

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3247

$1.3271

-0.17%

-3.03%

+$1.3268

+$1.3222

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2781

1.2725

+0.45%

+0.38%

+1.2789

+1.2710

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7122

$0.7174

-0.72%

-7.42%

+$0.7176

+$0.7121

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0409

1.0421

-0.12%

-3.68%

+1.0430

+1.0409

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8518

0.8529

-0.13%

-4.69%

+0.8537

+0.8501

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6755

$0.6799

-0.63%

-5.92%

+$0.6868

+$0.6754

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.0325

8.9450

+0.85%

+5.05%

+9.0350

+8.9850

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1948

10.1150

+0.79%

-2.60%

+10.1970

+10.0990

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.0864

9.0463

+0.09%

+10.86%

+9.1096

+9.0512

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2541

10.2448

+0.09%

+1.76%

+10.2657

+10.2248

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

