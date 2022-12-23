FOREX-U.S. dollar falls as risk appetite improves with data showing slowdown

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The dollar slid against most currencies in choppy, thin trading on Friday as data signaled that the U.S. economy is cooling a bit, reinforcing expectations of smaller interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve and improving investors' risk appetite.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1% last month after climbing 0.4% in October. In the 12 months through November, the PCE index increased 5.5% after advancing 6.1% in October.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE index gained 0.2% after increasing 0.3% in October. The so-called core PCE price index rose 4.7% on a year-on-year basis in November after increasing 5.0% in October. The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for its monetary policy.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow were higher on the day, while commodity currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, which are highly sensitive to risk sentiment, also gained against the greenback. Investors also sold safe-haven Treasuries, pushing yields higher.

"Stocks are feeling a little more comfortable today. There seems to be no panic," said Amo Sahota, executive director at FX consulting firm Klarity FX in San Francisco.

"The inflation data is moving in the right direction, although not fast enough and the growth in the U.S. economy has not been hindered significantly. It's growing still at a gradual pace and there's no choking of the economy just yet," he added.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by just 25 basis points at its next policy meeting, in January, after multiple big increases.

In afternoon trading, the euro EUR=EBS rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.0616.

The Australian, New Zealand and Canadian currencies advanced against the U.S. dollar. The Aussie unit was up 0.4% at US$0.6710 AUD=D3, the kiwi, or New Zealand dollar, gained 0.6% to US$0.6287 NZD=D3. Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback fell 0.4% to C$1.3599 CAD=D3.

The Canadian dollar also benefited from data showing that the Canadian economy grew by 0.1% in October versus September, with another 0.1% increase in GDP seen likely in November, Statistics Canada data showed.

Against the yen, however, the dollar rose 0.4% to 132.89 yen JPY=EBS. The Japanese currency, though, was on track for a weekly drop of 2.7% after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) tweaked a key bond market policy earlier this week.

A second report on Friday showed that for U.S.-made capital goods rose moderately in November while shipments fell, pointing to a slowdown in business spending on equipment this quarter as higher borrowing costs cool demand for goods.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.2% last month, data showed. These so-called core capital goods orders increased 0.3% in October. However, shipments of core capital goods dipped 0.1% after increasing 1.4% in October.

Another piece of data showed U.S. consumers expect price pressures to moderate notably in the next year, with a benchmark survey on Friday showing their one-year inflation outlook dropping in December to the lowest level in 18 months. This is a key number that Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned in one of his press briefings.

In what has been a brutal year for global markets, the dollar has surged almost 9% as the Fed has aggressively hiked rates to tame inflation.

The dollar index, however, has dropped more than 8% since hitting a 20-year high in September, with a sharp slowdown in U.S. inflation raising hopes that the Fed may soon end its tightening cycle.

The index was last little changed at 104.35 =USD.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1:47PM (1847 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.3900

104.3700

+0.04%

9.123%

+104.5300

+104.1100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0608

$1.0600

+0.09%

-6.68%

+$1.0633

+$1.0587

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

132.8950

132.3800

+0.40%

+15.45%

+133.1350

+132.1700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

140.96

140.22

+0.53%

+8.16%

+141.2100

+140.0800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9340

0.9312

+0.32%

+2.41%

+0.9342

+0.9288

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2027

$1.2037

-0.05%

-11.04%

+$1.2089

+$1.2020

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3606

1.3647

-0.29%

+7.63%

+1.3658

+1.3563

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6705

$0.6669

+0.61%

-7.70%

+$0.6725

+$0.6662

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9909

0.9867

+0.43%

-4.44%

+0.9920

+0.9866

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8819

0.8797

+0.25%

+4.99%

+0.8821

+0.8784

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6281

$0.6248

+0.61%

-8.16%

+$0.6304

+$0.6235

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.8695

9.8775

-0.09%

+12.03%

+9.9150

+9.8335

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4740

10.4550

+0.18%

+4.61%

+10.5130

+10.4325

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5283

10.4683

+0.67%

+16.75%

+10.5364

+10.4276

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.1691

11.0944

+0.67%

+9.14%

+11.1881

+11.0850

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Louise Heavens, Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)

