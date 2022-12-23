FOREX-U.S. dollar falls as risk appetite improves with data showing slowdown

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The dollar slid against most currencies in choppy, thin trading on Friday as data signaled that the U.S. economy is cooling a bit, reinforcing expectations of smaller interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve and improving investors' risk appetite.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1% last month after climbing 0.4% in October. In the 12 months through November, the PCE index increased 5.5% after advancing 6.1% in October.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE index gained 0.2% after increasing 0.3% in October. The so-called core PCE price index rose 4.7% on a year-on-year basis in November after increasing 5.0% in October. The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for its monetary policy.
Both the S&P 500 and the Dow were higher on the day, while commodity currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, which are highly sensitive to risk sentiment, also gained against the greenback. Investors also sold safe-haven Treasuries, pushing yields higher.
"Stocks are feeling a little more comfortable today. There seems to be no panic," said Amo Sahota, executive director at FX consulting firm Klarity FX in San Francisco.
"The inflation data is moving in the right direction, although not fast enough and the growth in the U.S. economy has not been hindered significantly. It's growing still at a gradual pace and there's no choking of the economy just yet," he added.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by just 25 basis points at its next policy meeting, in January, after multiple big increases.
In afternoon trading, the euro EUR=EBS rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.0616.
The Australian, New Zealand and Canadian currencies advanced against the U.S. dollar. The Aussie unit was up 0.4% at US$0.6710 AUD=D3, the kiwi, or New Zealand dollar, gained 0.6% to US$0.6287 NZD=D3. Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback fell 0.4% to C$1.3599 CAD=D3.
The Canadian dollar also benefited from data showing that the Canadian economy grew by 0.1% in October versus September, with another 0.1% increase in GDP seen likely in November, Statistics Canada data showed.
Against the yen, however, the dollar rose 0.4% to 132.89 yen JPY=EBS. The Japanese currency, though, was on track for a weekly drop of 2.7% after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) tweaked a key bond market policy earlier this week.
A second report on Friday showed that for U.S.-made capital goods rose moderately in November while shipments fell, pointing to a slowdown in business spending on equipment this quarter as higher borrowing costs cool demand for goods.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.2% last month, data showed. These so-called core capital goods orders increased 0.3% in October. However, shipments of core capital goods dipped 0.1% after increasing 1.4% in October.
Another piece of data showed U.S. consumers expect price pressures to moderate notably in the next year, with a benchmark survey on Friday showing their one-year inflation outlook dropping in December to the lowest level in 18 months. This is a key number that Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned in one of his press briefings.
In what has been a brutal year for global markets, the dollar has surged almost 9% as the Fed has aggressively hiked rates to tame inflation.
The dollar index, however, has dropped more than 8% since hitting a 20-year high in September, with a sharp slowdown in U.S. inflation raising hopes that the Fed may soon end its tightening cycle.
The index was last little changed at 104.35 =USD.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 1:47PM (1847 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.3900
104.3700
+0.04%
9.123%
+104.5300
+104.1100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0608
$1.0600
+0.09%
-6.68%
+$1.0633
+$1.0587
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
132.8950
132.3800
+0.40%
+15.45%
+133.1350
+132.1700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
140.96
140.22
+0.53%
+8.16%
+141.2100
+140.0800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9340
0.9312
+0.32%
+2.41%
+0.9342
+0.9288
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2027
$1.2037
-0.05%
-11.04%
+$1.2089
+$1.2020
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3606
1.3647
-0.29%
+7.63%
+1.3658
+1.3563
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6705
$0.6669
+0.61%
-7.70%
+$0.6725
+$0.6662
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9909
0.9867
+0.43%
-4.44%
+0.9920
+0.9866
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8819
0.8797
+0.25%
+4.99%
+0.8821
+0.8784
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6281
$0.6248
+0.61%
-8.16%
+$0.6304
+$0.6235
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.8695
9.8775
-0.09%
+12.03%
+9.9150
+9.8335
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.4740
10.4550
+0.18%
+4.61%
+10.5130
+10.4325
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5283
10.4683
+0.67%
+16.75%
+10.5364
+10.4276
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.1691
11.0944
+0.67%
+9.14%
+11.1881
+11.0850
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Louise Heavens, Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)
