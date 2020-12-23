FOREX-U.S. dollar falls as Brexit trade deal in sight; sterling jumps
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled on Wednesday, after gaining for three straight sessions, as risk appetite grew on expectation of an imminent post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the European Union.
Sterling and the euro took off against the greenback after the Brexit headlines, as did currencies tied to higher risk appetite such as the Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand dollars.
Reuters reported, citing sources, that EU states have started to prepare their procedure to put in place a new trade deal with the United Kingdom from Jan. 1, indicating a deal could be imminent.
U.S. Treasury yields rose, in line with those in Europe and the UK.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar fell 0.3% to 90.16 =USD.
The dollar index has weakened more than 6% this year as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its policy ultra-easy. Expectations for further declines by the dollar are helping buoy stock markets and emerging-market currencies.
"We have a lower uncertainty premium compared to March. The addition of the vaccines...has basically established what we have known since the summer which is a weaker dollar," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist, at TD Securities in New York.
But he said he would not be surprised if the dollar rallies into the new year simply because of technical and momentum indicators.
U.S. data was mixed on Wednesday, but had little currency impact.
Initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, though remained elevated, and a separate report showed consumer spending fell last month for the first time since April. U.S. new home sales were disappointing as well.
The euro rose 0.4% to $1.2207 EUR=EBS. The single currency earlier this month hit its highest in more than two-and-a-half years.
Sterling extended gains versus the dollar, rising above $1.35. The pound GBP=D3 which had earlier firmed on the lifting of a French border blockage, last traded up 1.1% at $1.3526. Against the euro, the pound jumped 0.9% at 90.23 pence EURGBP=D3.
The Brexit headlines overshadowed President Donald Trump's threat to veto the U.S. stimulus bill. Trump said the long-awaited stimulus package should be amended to increase the amount in the stimulus checks -- potentially disrupting the bill.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar gained 0.8% against the dollar to US$0.7578 AUD=D3, boosted in part by signs that a small COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney would be contained. The New Zealand dollar also rose 0.7 to US$0.7090 NZD=D3.
The dollar dropped 0.2% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, another safe haven, to 103.44.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:24AM (1524 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.2580
90.4660
-0.21%
+0.00%
+90.6710
+90.1510
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2204
$1.2162
+0.35%
+8.86%
+$1.2221
+$1.2155
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
103.4650
103.6150
-0.14%
-4.80%
+103.6350
+103.3550
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
126.26
126.04
+0.17%
+3.53%
+126.3800
+125.9400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8883
0.8893
-0.10%
-8.20%
+0.8911
+0.8870
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3506
$1.3377
+0.99%
+1.85%
+$1.3569
+$1.3361
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2867
1.2908
-0.29%
-0.93%
+1.2914
+1.2847
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7576
$0.7520
+0.72%
+7.95%
+$0.7591
+$0.7519
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0839
1.0818
+0.19%
-0.12%
+1.0858
+1.0812
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9030
0.9101
-0.78%
+6.81%
+0.9109
+0.9003
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7089
$0.7043
+0.64%
+5.34%
+$0.7103
+$0.7031
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.6645
8.7390
-1.08%
-1.45%
+8.7545
+8.6450
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.5750
10.6172
-0.40%
+7.49%
+10.6610
+10.5499
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.2888
8.3487
-0.23%
-11.33%
+8.3529
+8.2781
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1156
10.1391
-0.23%
-3.38%
+10.1640
+10.1112
U.S. dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2WHbQTE
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London, editing by Louise Heavens)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut