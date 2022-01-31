FOREX-U.S. dollar falls after recent highs as market in consolidation mode

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Saikat Chatterjee

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Monday, as investors consolidated gains ahead of the closely-watched monthly employment report later this week, taking a pause after a furious rally that took the currency to a 1-1/2-year high on Friday.

The dollar index =USD was down 0.3% on the day at 96.871, putting it on track for its largest daily fall since Jan. 12. On the month, the greenback was up 1.4%.

"A mix of consolidation and month-end position-squaring has nudged the dollar off its highs," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

"An events-filled week ahead threatens to keep market volatility high. The buck appears to have peaked for now as Friday's jobs report is forecast to show another month of tepid hiring," he added.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls are forecast to show a gain of 153,000 jobs for January, down from 199,000 in December, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.9%, according to a Reuters poll. EM

With the Federal Reserve clearly signalling last week that it intends to raise interest rates as early as March, money markets and major Wall Street banks are now expecting as many as five rate hikes this year.

Fed funds futures 0#FF on Monday have also priced in five hikes for 2022, with a 24% chance of a 50-basis-point hike at the March 15-16 policy meeting. That's down from as high as 32% on Friday.

The U.S. central bank could also super-size a rate increase to half a percentage point if inflation remains stubbornly high, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told the Financial Times in an interview.

"Bostic is a non-FOMC voter so I would not get too carried away by his comments, but you could say he is testing the market waters," said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale, referring to the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

"The debate of 25 bps (basis points) or 50 bps in March explains why the dollar should keep doing well and stocks could remain shaky in the short-term."

The dollar's 1.6% jump last week was its biggest weekly rise since mid-2021. Long-dollar positions remained near their highest levels this year.

A quicker pace of rate hikes is also seen as dampening future economic growth expectations, a scenario that is playing out in bond markets where spreads between 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell below 59 bps <US2US10=TWEB> for the first time since early November in a phenomenon known as "bear-flattening." US/

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was among the early gainers versus the greenback, gaining 1%% to US$0.7068 before an Australian central bank policy meeting on Tuesday.

The Bank of England also holds its policy meeting on Thursday, with a Reuters poll of economists predicting a second rate hike in less than two months after inflation in the United Kingdom jumped to its highest level in nearly 30 years.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last up 0.3% at $1.3447

The European Central Bank also has a policy meeting on Thursday. While no policy change is expected, analysts are starting to warn that approaching rate hikes from the Fed will shrink the ECB's window for action.

The euro EUR=EBS last changed hands at $1.1195, up 0.4%.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:27AM (1527 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.8580

97.1890

-0.33%

1.249%

+97.2580

+96.8470

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1202

$1.1147

+0.49%

-1.47%

+$1.1203

+$1.1139

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.3650

115.2400

+0.13%

+0.24%

+115.5900

+115.2300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.23

128.45

+0.61%

-0.84%

+129.2500

+128.4600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9304

0.9311

-0.05%

+2.03%

+0.9342

+0.9295

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3443

$1.3401

+0.32%

-0.60%

+$1.3452

+$1.3389

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2739

1.2762

-0.18%

+0.76%

+1.2776

+1.2722

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7067

$0.6996

+1.01%

-2.79%

+$0.7076

+$0.6986

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0420

1.0378

+0.40%

+0.49%

+1.0428

+1.0378

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8331

0.8321

+0.12%

-0.82%

+0.8333

+0.8306

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6590

$0.6545

+0.71%

-3.70%

+$0.6597

+$0.6540

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.9105

8.9760

-0.60%

+1.28%

+9.0035

+8.9130

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9813

10.0109

-0.30%

-0.31%

+10.0390

+9.9733

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.3208

9.4317

-0.63%

+3.36%

+9.4346

+9.3208

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4415

10.5075

-0.63%

+2.03%

+10.5137

+10.4393

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Mark Potter and Paul Simao)

