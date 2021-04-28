FOREX-U.S. dollar falls after Fed holds rates, Powell says not time for taper talk

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged and kept the level of its monthly bond-buying program intact, as expected, but acknowledged the improvement in the U.S. economy.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said in remarks after the central bank statement that it was not the time to talk about tapering its asset purchases.
The greenback had rallied in conjunction with the rise in U.S. Treasury yields on the view that a successful vaccination program and strengthening economic data would prompt the Fed to talk about reducing its bond purchases sooner rather than later.
U.S. 10-year yields though rose to 1.641% US10YT=RR after the Fed statement.
"The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations," the Fed said. "The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on the economy and risks to the economic outlook remain."
In early afternoon trading, the dollar fell 0.4% to 90.551 =USD.
The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2128 EUR=EBS, while the dollar slipped 0.1% against the yen to 108.63 JPY=EBS.
"The Fed offered no hints that it was considering slowing the pace of its asset purchases, let alone thinking about raising interest rates," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in a note sent after the Fed statement.
"As it stands, there is nothing here to change our view that the Fed won't begin to taper its monthly asset purchases until the start of next year and won't begin to raise interest rates until late 2023."
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:47PM (1847 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.5630
90.8970
-0.36%
0.647%
+91.1270
+90.5510
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2133
$1.2093
+0.31%
-0.72%
+$1.2135
+$1.2056
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
108.6200
108.7300
-0.09%
+5.14%
+109.0750
+108.5800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
131.79
131.48
+0.24%
+3.84%
+131.8100
+131.4000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9091
0.9137
-0.49%
+2.77%
+0.9181
+0.9088
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3949
$1.3910
+0.29%
+2.11%
+$1.3950
+$1.3863
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2315
1.2402
-0.70%
-3.29%
+1.2418
+1.2314
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7798
$0.7768
+0.42%
+1.40%
+$0.7801
+$0.7726
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1031
1.1045
-0.13%
+2.07%
+1.1075
+1.1022
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8696
0.8686
+0.12%
-2.70%
+0.8707
+0.8686
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7265
$0.7209
+0.79%
+1.18%
+$0.7267
+$0.7189
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.1670
8.2790
-1.32%
-4.86%
+8.2965
+8.1700
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.9106
10.0007
-0.90%
-5.32%
+10.0255
+9.9055
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.3320
8.3743
-0.08%
+1.65%
+8.3980
+8.3350
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1094
10.1180
-0.08%
+0.33%
+10.1340
+10.1060
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.