FOREX-U.S. dollar falls after Fed holds rates, Powell says not time for taper talk

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged and kept the level of its monthly bond-buying program intact, as expected, but acknowledged the improvement in the U.S. economy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said in remarks after the central bank statement that it was not the time to talk about tapering its asset purchases.

The greenback had rallied in conjunction with the rise in U.S. Treasury yields on the view that a successful vaccination program and strengthening economic data would prompt the Fed to talk about reducing its bond purchases sooner rather than later.

U.S. 10-year yields though rose to 1.641% US10YT=RR after the Fed statement.

"The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations," the Fed said. "The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on the economy and risks to the economic outlook remain."

In early afternoon trading, the dollar fell 0.4% to 90.551 =USD.

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2128 EUR=EBS, while the dollar slipped 0.1% against the yen to 108.63 JPY=EBS.

"The Fed offered no hints that it was considering slowing the pace of its asset purchases, let alone thinking about raising interest rates," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in a note sent after the Fed statement.

"As it stands, there is nothing here to change our view that the Fed won't begin to taper its monthly asset purchases until the start of next year and won't begin to raise interest rates until late 2023."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:47PM (1847 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.5630

90.8970

-0.36%

0.647%

+91.1270

+90.5510

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2133

$1.2093

+0.31%

-0.72%

+$1.2135

+$1.2056

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

108.6200

108.7300

-0.09%

+5.14%

+109.0750

+108.5800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

131.79

131.48

+0.24%

+3.84%

+131.8100

+131.4000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9091

0.9137

-0.49%

+2.77%

+0.9181

+0.9088

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3949

$1.3910

+0.29%

+2.11%

+$1.3950

+$1.3863

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2315

1.2402

-0.70%

-3.29%

+1.2418

+1.2314

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7798

$0.7768

+0.42%

+1.40%

+$0.7801

+$0.7726

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1031

1.1045

-0.13%

+2.07%

+1.1075

+1.1022

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8696

0.8686

+0.12%

-2.70%

+0.8707

+0.8686

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7265

$0.7209

+0.79%

+1.18%

+$0.7267

+$0.7189

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.1670

8.2790

-1.32%

-4.86%

+8.2965

+8.1700

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9106

10.0007

-0.90%

-5.32%

+10.0255

+9.9055

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3320

8.3743

-0.08%

+1.65%

+8.3980

+8.3350

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1094

10.1180

-0.08%

+0.33%

+10.1340

+10.1060

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.