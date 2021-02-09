FOREX-U.S. dollar drops to two-week low; bitcoin eyes $50,000

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to two-week lows on Tuesday in choppy trading, led by losses against the yen and euro, as risk sentiment improved in the afternoon session amid stock market gains and as U.S. Treasury yields rose.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP soared to a record high, headed toward the $50,000 milestone. It has surged more than 1,000% since March 2020 and analysts said forecasts of bitcoin hitting $100,000 this year no longer seem far-fetched.

Shares on Wall Street traded higher in the afternoon. Treasury yields rose from their lows as the dollar extended its losses .NUS/

"The FX market has been taking some of its cue from the equity market," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London.

"There are heightened expectations that the actual stimulus package would be higher than expected. The Biden administration is going through reconciliation which means a less timely release of stimulus but a larger package," he added.

The dollar has risen as Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved to fast-track President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. But some analysts say massive fiscal spending and continued ultra-easy Federal Reserve monetary policy will ultimately be a broad headwind for the dollar.

U.S. benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose to near March 2020 highs on Monday as investors bet on a faster economic recovery than many of peers. U.S. 10-year yields were last 1.16%.

The dollar index .DXY was 0.6% lower at 90.54, after earlier hitting a two-week low.

Disappointing U.S. jobs data on Friday knocked the wind out of a two-week run that had lifted the dollar =USD to a more than two-month high of 91.60.

Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto said dollar losses at this point were a little premature, "especially as positioning indicators suggest that active traders continue to reduce what remains a fairly significant U.S. dollar short exposure."

BLISTERING BITCOIN

Cryptocurrencies were the biggest beneficiary of the weakening dollar. Bitcoin BTC=BTSProcketed above $48,000, building on a nearly 20% surge overnight after Tesla Inc TSLA.O announced a $1.5 billion investment in the digital asset.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS was another major beneficiary, rising 0.6% against the U.S. dollar to 104.69 yen. Earlier, the dollar fell to a two-week low of 104.50 yen.

The yen has become increasingly correlated with outright yields rather than an indicator of broad risk sentiment. A 90-day rolling correlation between yen and U.S. yields has strengthened considerably since the final quarter of 2020.

Elsewhere, the euro EUR=EBS rose 0.5% to $1.2104 on Tuesday, up from a two-month low of $1.1952 touched Friday.

The British pound GBP=D3climbed to $1.3816, its highest since May 2018. It last traded up 0.6% at $1.3811.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:29PM (2029 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.4480

90.9530

-0.54%

0.519%

+90.9630

+90.4270

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2117

$1.2050

+0.56%

-0.82%

+$1.2121

+$1.2049

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.5650

105.2100

-0.60%

+1.24%

+105.2550

+104.5100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.70

126.78

-0.06%

-0.17%

+126.8400

+126.4400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8923

0.8989

-0.73%

+0.86%

+0.8990

+0.8920

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3810

$1.3742

+0.52%

+1.11%

+$1.3816

+$1.3739

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2700

1.2740

-0.31%

-0.26%

+1.2766

+1.2695

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7736

$0.7704

+0.42%

+0.57%

+$0.7740

+$0.7701

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0812

1.0829

-0.16%

+0.03%

+1.0833

+1.0805

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8771

0.8769

+0.02%

-1.85%

+0.8798

+0.8763

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7237

$0.7220

+0.26%

+0.81%

+$0.7254

+$0.7216

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4445

8.5205

-0.88%

-1.65%

+8.5000

+8.4455

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2348

10.2550

-0.20%

-2.23%

+10.2725

+10.2320

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3191

8.3870

-0.17%

+1.50%

+8.3962

+8.3170

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0809

10.0983

-0.17%

+0.04%

+10.1255

+10.0780

