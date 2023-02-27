FOREX-U.S. dollar drops after recent gains; short-term uptrend intact

By Harry Robertson and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
LONDON/NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled from a seven-week high on Monday, tracking declines in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors took advantage of the greenback's recent rise to consolidate gains, taking stock of last week's strong U.S. economic data and the outlook for global interest rates.
The U.S. currency's decline was also exacerbated by a higher-than-expected decline in U.S. durable goods of 4.5% last month, reversing a huge December boost from Boeing. These so-called durable goods orders increased 5.1% in December.
The report dented some of hawkishness built into U.S. rates, analysts said. U.S. interest rates though are expected to remain higher for longer.
"The dollar had a good run. Part of that has been (the fact that) U.S. data has surprised to the upside and we have seen rates rise pretty much everywhere," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in London, noting that the greenback was due for a pullback after recent strong gains.
Data showing U.S. pending home sales posting their largest gain in 2-1/2 years failed to lift the dollar, however.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, jumped 8.1% last month, the biggest increase since June 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, rising 1.0%.
Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January, while inflation accelerated.
Traders now expect the Fed to raise interest rates to around 5.4% by the September meeting, according to pricing in rate futures markets FEDWATCH. At the beginning of February, they envisaged rates rising to a peak of just 4.9%.
The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, has risen almost 3% in February and is on track to snap a four-month losing streak.
The index, however, was last down 0.6% at 104.60, after earlier climbing to its highest since Jan. 6.
The euro EUR=EBS fell to its lowest against the dollar since Jan. 6 on Monday, but later rebounded to trade 0.6% higher at $1.0612 .
The dollar fell 0.3% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 136.12 yen, reversing some of its gains after rising to a more than two-month high of 136.54 earlier in the session.
JAPANESE ECONOMY
Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the merits of the bank's current monetary policy outweigh the costs, stressing the need to maintain support for the Japanese economy with ultra-low interest rates.
The pound GBP=D3 was up 0.9% at $1.2041, after falling for three straight sessions. Analysts said a potential deal resolving post-Brexit tensions with the European Union was supporting the pound.
Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank, said overall core inflation was a key concern for central bankers.
"Whereas headline rates are falling, the trend of rising core inflation rates has been unbroken," he said.
Friday's data showed the core measure of U.S. personal consumption expenditures inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, came in at 4.7% year-on-year in January, up from 4.6% in December.
Core consumer price inflation in the euro zone rose to a record high of 5.3% year-on-year in January.
Investors will get more information on the state of the global economy this week, with U.S. ISM manufacturing and services survey data for February due on Wednesday and Friday respectively; and preliminary euro zone CPI inflation figures for February due on Thursday.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:44AM (1544 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.7200
105.1800
-0.43%
1.189%
+105.3600
+104.5400
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0602
$1.0545
+0.52%
-1.08%
+$1.0620
+$1.0533
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.1700
136.5250
-0.25%
+3.87%
+136.5400
+135.9100
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
144.35
143.93
+0.29%
+2.89%
+144.4500
+143.5800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9363
0.9411
-0.51%
+1.26%
+0.9428
+0.9347
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2030
$1.1940
+0.75%
-0.54%
+$1.2056
+$1.1923
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3554
1.3608
-0.38%
+0.05%
+1.3680
+1.3534
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6725
$0.6726
-0.01%
-1.34%
+$0.6743
+$0.6699
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9925
0.9922
+0.03%
+0.30%
+0.9946
+0.9913
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8810
0.8828
-0.20%
-0.38%
+0.8835
+0.8799
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6164
$0.6164
+0.00%
-2.92%
+$0.6180
+$0.6132
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.3410
10.3890
-0.06%
+5.80%
+10.4270
+10.3700
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.9674
10.9527
+0.13%
+4.51%
+10.9970
+10.9309
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.4165
10.4965
-0.25%
+0.08%
+10.5171
+10.3890
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.0448
11.0725
-0.25%
-0.98%
+11.0870
+11.0266
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Currencies vs. dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZsO1NH
US PCE price indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/41sbSij
(Reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Ed Osmond, Kirsten Donovan)
