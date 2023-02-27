FOREX-U.S. dollar drops after recent gains; short-term uptrend intact

By Harry Robertson and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled from a seven-week high on Monday, tracking declines in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors took advantage of the greenback's recent rise to consolidate gains, taking stock of last week's strong U.S. economic data and the outlook for global interest rates.

The U.S. currency's decline was also exacerbated by a higher-than-expected decline in U.S. durable goods of 4.5% last month, reversing a huge December boost from Boeing. These so-called durable goods orders increased 5.1% in December.

The report dented some of hawkishness built into U.S. rates, analysts said. U.S. interest rates though are expected to remain higher for longer.

"The dollar had a good run. Part of that has been (the fact that) U.S. data has surprised to the upside and we have seen rates rise pretty much everywhere," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in London, noting that the greenback was due for a pullback after recent strong gains.

Data showing U.S. pending home sales posting their largest gain in 2-1/2 years failed to lift the dollar, however.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, jumped 8.1% last month, the biggest increase since June 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, rising 1.0%.

Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January, while inflation accelerated.

Traders now expect the Fed to raise interest rates to around 5.4% by the September meeting, according to pricing in rate futures markets FEDWATCH. At the beginning of February, they envisaged rates rising to a peak of just 4.9%.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, has risen almost 3% in February and is on track to snap a four-month losing streak.

The index, however, was last down 0.6% at 104.60, after earlier climbing to its highest since Jan. 6.

The euro EUR=EBS fell to its lowest against the dollar since Jan. 6 on Monday, but later rebounded to trade 0.6% higher at $1.0612 .

The dollar fell 0.3% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 136.12 yen, reversing some of its gains after rising to a more than two-month high of 136.54 earlier in the session.

JAPANESE ECONOMY

Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the merits of the bank's current monetary policy outweigh the costs, stressing the need to maintain support for the Japanese economy with ultra-low interest rates.

The pound GBP=D3 was up 0.9% at $1.2041, after falling for three straight sessions. Analysts said a potential deal resolving post-Brexit tensions with the European Union was supporting the pound.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank, said overall core inflation was a key concern for central bankers.

"Whereas headline rates are falling, the trend of rising core inflation rates has been unbroken," he said.

Friday's data showed the core measure of U.S. personal consumption expenditures inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, came in at 4.7% year-on-year in January, up from 4.6% in December.

Core consumer price inflation in the euro zone rose to a record high of 5.3% year-on-year in January.

Investors will get more information on the state of the global economy this week, with U.S. ISM manufacturing and services survey data for February due on Wednesday and Friday respectively; and preliminary euro zone CPI inflation figures for February due on Thursday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:44AM (1544 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.7200

105.1800

-0.43%

1.189%

+105.3600

+104.5400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0602

$1.0545

+0.52%

-1.08%

+$1.0620

+$1.0533

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.1700

136.5250

-0.25%

+3.87%

+136.5400

+135.9100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

144.35

143.93

+0.29%

+2.89%

+144.4500

+143.5800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9363

0.9411

-0.51%

+1.26%

+0.9428

+0.9347

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2030

$1.1940

+0.75%

-0.54%

+$1.2056

+$1.1923

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3554

1.3608

-0.38%

+0.05%

+1.3680

+1.3534

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6725

$0.6726

-0.01%

-1.34%

+$0.6743

+$0.6699

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9925

0.9922

+0.03%

+0.30%

+0.9946

+0.9913

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8810

0.8828

-0.20%

-0.38%

+0.8835

+0.8799

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6164

$0.6164

+0.00%

-2.92%

+$0.6180

+$0.6132

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.3410

10.3890

-0.06%

+5.80%

+10.4270

+10.3700

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.9674

10.9527

+0.13%

+4.51%

+10.9970

+10.9309

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4165

10.4965

-0.25%

+0.08%

+10.5171

+10.3890

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0448

11.0725

-0.25%

-0.98%

+11.0870

+11.0266

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Currencies vs. dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZsO1NH

US PCE price indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/41sbSij

(Reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Ed Osmond, Kirsten Donovan)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.