FOREX-U.S. dollar continues to garner support from Fed hike expectations
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Vidya Ranganathan
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday in thin and choppy trading, in line with higher U.S. Treasury yields as investors braced for multiple half a percentage-point rate hikes this year from the Federal Reserve.
Volume was light on the day with Hong Kong, European, and Australia, and New Zealand markets closed for Easter Monday.
The dollar index =USD, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, rose 0.1% to 100.61. Late last week, the index hit its highest in two years.
"There is indeed history that when the Fed plans for hiking and tightening, the buck ends up losing during those cycles, but at the moment there is little in optimism out there that can knock the buck down," said Juan Perez, director of FX trading at Monex USA in Washington.
"Better headlines in terms of ports not being shut down is what is needed for global currency momentum and currently there is none," he added.
The U.S. rate futures market has priced in 96% chance of a 50 basis-point hike at next month's Fed policy meeting, and about 215 basis points in cumulative rate increases. FEDWATCH
The U.S. currency also hit a fresh two-decade high versus the yen overnight, but won a brief reprieve from Japanese policymaker comments on Monday, even as holidays confined the U.S. dollar to narrow ranges against most other currencies.
The yen fell to a two-decade low of 126.795 JPY=EBS in early Asian trading, before both Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki voiced concerns and caused it to bounce as far as 126.25. But the rally proved short-lived and it last at 126.58, little changed on the day.
At Monday's lows, the yen was nearly 10% weaker than where it was at the beginning of March. It fell nearly 2% against the dollar last week, marking a sixth straight losing week.
Win Thin, head of currency strategy at BBH Global Currency Strategy, said the dollar did not seem to have significant chart points halting a potential further run-up against the yen until a 2002 high near 135.15.
"We see low risk of FX intervention. Until the BoJ changes its ultra-dovish stance, the monetary policy divergence argues for continued yen weakness and intervention would likely have little lasting impact," Thin wrote.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:34 AM (1434 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
100.6100
100.5100
+0.11%
5.171%
+100.7600
+100.5000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0799
$1.0810
-0.09%
-5.00%
+$1.0821
+$1.0784
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
126.6100
126.5600
+0.04%
+9.98%
+126.7800
+126.2500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
136.73
136.63
+0.07%
+4.92%
+137.0200
+136.4700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9435
0.9436
+0.00%
+3.45%
+0.9449
+0.9424
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3025
$1.3058
-0.25%
-3.68%
+$1.3064
+$1.3008
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2610
1.2616
-0.02%
-0.24%
+1.2644
+1.2606
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7367
$0.7390
-0.31%
+1.35%
+$0.7403
+$0.7352
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0189
1.0189
+0.00%
-1.74%
+1.0201
+1.0175
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8289
0.8277
+0.13%
-1.32%
+0.8296
+0.8274
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6728
$0.6763
-0.50%
-1.69%
+$0.6776
+$0.6726
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.8375
8.8170
+0.12%
+0.21%
+8.8485
+8.8250
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.5456
9.5150
+0.32%
-4.67%
+9.5595
+9.5133
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.5640
9.5479
-0.03%
+6.06%
+9.5915
+9.5611
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.3290
10.3202
-0.03%
+0.93%
+10.3510
+10.3259
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Marguerita Choy)
((vidya.ranganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6973 8261; Reuters Messaging: Twitter:@Vid_Ranganathan))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.