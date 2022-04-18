FOREX-U.S. dollar continues to garner support from Fed hike expectations

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Vidya Ranganathan

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday in thin and choppy trading, in line with higher U.S. Treasury yields as investors braced for multiple half a percentage-point rate hikes this year from the Federal Reserve.

Volume was light on the day with Hong Kong, European, and Australia, and New Zealand markets closed for Easter Monday.

The dollar index =USD, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, rose 0.1% to 100.61. Late last week, the index hit its highest in two years.

"There is indeed history that when the Fed plans for hiking and tightening, the buck ends up losing during those cycles, but at the moment there is little in optimism out there that can knock the buck down," said Juan Perez, director of FX trading at Monex USA in Washington.

"Better headlines in terms of ports not being shut down is what is needed for global currency momentum and currently there is none," he added.

The U.S. rate futures market has priced in 96% chance of a 50 basis-point hike at next month's Fed policy meeting, and about 215 basis points in cumulative rate increases. FEDWATCH

The U.S. currency also hit a fresh two-decade high versus the yen overnight, but won a brief reprieve from Japanese policymaker comments on Monday, even as holidays confined the U.S. dollar to narrow ranges against most other currencies.

The yen fell to a two-decade low of 126.795 JPY=EBS in early Asian trading, before both Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki voiced concerns and caused it to bounce as far as 126.25. But the rally proved short-lived and it last at 126.58, little changed on the day.

At Monday's lows, the yen was nearly 10% weaker than where it was at the beginning of March. It fell nearly 2% against the dollar last week, marking a sixth straight losing week.

Win Thin, head of currency strategy at BBH Global Currency Strategy, said the dollar did not seem to have significant chart points halting a potential further run-up against the yen until a 2002 high near 135.15.

"We see low risk of FX intervention. Until the BoJ changes its ultra-dovish stance, the monetary policy divergence argues for continued yen weakness and intervention would likely have little lasting impact," Thin wrote.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:34 AM (1434 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

100.6100

100.5100

+0.11%

5.171%

+100.7600

+100.5000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0799

$1.0810

-0.09%

-5.00%

+$1.0821

+$1.0784

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

126.6100

126.5600

+0.04%

+9.98%

+126.7800

+126.2500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

136.73

136.63

+0.07%

+4.92%

+137.0200

+136.4700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9435

0.9436

+0.00%

+3.45%

+0.9449

+0.9424

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3025

$1.3058

-0.25%

-3.68%

+$1.3064

+$1.3008

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2610

1.2616

-0.02%

-0.24%

+1.2644

+1.2606

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7367

$0.7390

-0.31%

+1.35%

+$0.7403

+$0.7352

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0189

1.0189

+0.00%

-1.74%

+1.0201

+1.0175

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8289

0.8277

+0.13%

-1.32%

+0.8296

+0.8274

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6728

$0.6763

-0.50%

-1.69%

+$0.6776

+$0.6726

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8375

8.8170

+0.12%

+0.21%

+8.8485

+8.8250

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.5456

9.5150

+0.32%

-4.67%

+9.5595

+9.5133

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.5640

9.5479

-0.03%

+6.06%

+9.5915

+9.5611

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3290

10.3202

-0.03%

+0.93%

+10.3510

+10.3259

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Marguerita Choy)

((vidya.ranganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6973 8261; Reuters Messaging: Twitter:@Vid_Ranganathan))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.