FOREX-U.S. dollar climbs to 1-month peak as focus turns to Fed chair Powell's speech

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Rae Wee

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to one-month highs on Tuesday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that will be scrutinized by investors for any signals on how high U.S. interest rates may go this year.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, erased session losses of up to 0.2% hit its highest since Feb. 6 of 103.93. It was last up 0.3% at 103.91.

Investors will be looking for Powell's take on the labor market in a speech at the Economic Club of Washington due later in the day, after a sharp rise in jobs growth last week punctured hopes for a tempered Fed.

"Markets are bracing for a concerted jawboning effort as Fed officials work to convince investors that terminal rates could move above 5.25% - and hold around there into 2024," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.

"We expect Chair Powell to emphasize stubbornness in underlying inflation pressures while highlighting the labor market’s strength and capacity to withstand higher rates."

U.S. interest-rate futures 0#FF: show that markets are expecting the Fed funds rate to peak just above 5.1% by June, compared with expectations of a peak below 5% prior to Friday's jobs report. FEDWATCH

Friday's jobs report wrongfooted traders who were banking on an imminent pause in the Fed's rate-hike cycle, and gave the U.S. currency a leg up.

The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.5% to $1.0671, having fallen to a five-week low of $1.0670.

"(Powell) has the chance to walk back some of the commentary that he made on Wednesday last week that prompted this dovish read," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex, but added that he did not expect any new messaging from Powell.

"The Fed still has some progress to make, there are signs of positivity in terms of the disinflationary pressures that are in the pipeline, but there is still a labor market problem."

Sterling GBP=D3 was last 0.4% down against the dollar at $1.1982, after tumbling to a one-month low of $1.1974 in the previous session.

Investors are looking for further commentary from central bankers this week following what was viewed as a dovish outcome of Bank of England's meeting last week.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was up 0.2% at US$0.6895 after having surged as much as 1% after the country's central bank raised its cash rate by 25 basis points and said more increases would be needed, a more hawkish policy tilt than many had expected.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS attempted to make back some of the losses over the last two sessions, with the dollar-yen pair down 0.5% at 131.925.

The yen moved away from one-month lows after a report that Japan's government has sounded out Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya - considered by markets as more dovish than other contenders - to succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda as central bank governor.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:29AM (1529 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.9000

103.6000

+0.31%

0.396%

+103.9600

+103.3900

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0673

$1.0726

-0.51%

-0.41%

+$1.0744

+$1.0670

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

131.9000

132.6300

-0.52%

+0.63%

+132.7000

+131.6900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

140.76

142.24

-1.04%

+0.33%

+142.3300

+140.7800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9257

0.9285

-0.24%

+0.17%

+0.9289

+0.9243

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1981

$1.2022

-0.35%

-0.93%

+$1.2057

+$1.1962

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3463

1.3446

+0.14%

-0.63%

+1.3468

+1.3402

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6889

$0.6883

+0.10%

+1.07%

+$0.6951

+$0.6882

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9879

0.9956

-0.77%

-0.16%

+0.9958

+0.9881

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8905

0.8921

-0.18%

+0.69%

+0.8940

+0.8907

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6278

$0.6305

-0.45%

-1.16%

+$0.6341

+$0.6274

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4115

10.3400

+0.74%

+6.14%

+10.4305

+10.3120

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1134

11.0847

+0.26%

+5.91%

+11.1526

+11.0571

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6605

10.6244

-0.09%

+2.43%

+10.6726

+10.5850

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3793

11.3901

-0.09%

+2.06%

+11.4052

+11.3636

