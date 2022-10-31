FOREX-U.S. dollar climbs as Fed likely to deliver another big hike; sterling slumps

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Alun John

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gained across the board on Monday, regaining some ground it lost earlier in the month, bolstered by expectations of another supersized rate increase at this week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

In contrast, sterling was on the defensive against the dollar and the euro, despite market forecast of another 75 basis-point rate hike by the Bank of England later this week as well.

Investors widely expect the Fed on Wednesday to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%, its fourth such increase in a row.

"The prospect of another 75 basis-point hike by the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) on Wednesday and a solid, even if slower, jobs report on Friday keeps the dollar bulls in charge," wrote Marc Chandler, chief global strategist, Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

He added, though, that the dollar's intraday momentum indicators are stretched. A more sustained pullback in the dollar is likely.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar rose 0.9% against the struggling yen to 148.72 yen JPY=EBS. For the month of October, the dollar was up 2.7%, on track to post its third monthly gain.

On Monday, Japan's finance ministry said it spent a record $42.8 billion on currency intervention this month to prop up the yen. A steep drop in the yen to a 32-year low of 151.94 JPY=EBS to the dollar on Oct. 21 likely triggered the intervention, followed by another one on Oct. 24.

The dollar likewise climbed against the Swiss franc, rising 0.7% to 1.0024 francs CHF=EBS.

The greenback, however, was set for a monthly decline of 0.5% in October, based on the dollar index. That would be its first fall since May and only its second this year amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal a less aggressive future programme of rate hikes at its policy meeting that begins on Tuesday.

"Currency markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of the (Fed's rate setting) FOMC meeting on Wednesday after we saw a bit more of a balanced tone from some other central banks," Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier, said.

"The question is will the Fed follow through - it's not going to be a dovish pivot, it's far too soon to loosen financial conditions - but will we get something more balanced rather than another hawkish surprise?"

Sterling fell 1% against the dollar to $1.1484 GBP=D3. The BoE is likely to deliver a 75-basis point hike at Thursday’s meeting, although analysts said but longer-term rate expectations are coming under sustained pressure.

The euro rose 0.3% against sterling to 86.02 pence EURGBP=D3.

BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent recently suggested that the borrowing costs priced by investors in the would hammer the economy, noting that Britain could engineer a "soft-landing" - a U.S. term for bringing inflation back to target without significantly damaging the real economy.

The euro dropped 0.8% against the dollar to $0.9889 EUR=EBS. The euro barely reacted after data released on Monday that showed eurozone inflation came in hotter than expected at 10.7%, a fresh record high.

Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan slumped after data released on Monday showed China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, weighed down by softening global demand and strict domestic COVID-19 curbs.

The dollar was last 0.8% higher against the yuan traded offshore CNH=D3 at 7.325. CNY/

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), meanwhile, is tending towards the dovish end of the spectrum and is expected to raise interest rates by a more modest 25 bp at its Tuesday meeting, even as inflation raced to a 32-year high last quarter.

The Aussie dollar AUD=D3 was down 0.6% US$0.6375

The U.S. dollar climbed 2% on Brazil's Real BRL= after former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a run-off election.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:56AM (1456 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

111.5100

110.8100

+0.65%

16.565%

+111.6100

+110.7200

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$0.9888

$0.9968

-0.79%

-13.01%

+$0.9966

+$0.9881

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

148.7750

147.4350

+0.92%

+29.24%

+148.7800

+147.5500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

147.11

146.93

+0.12%

+12.88%

+147.7500

+146.8300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

1.0027

0.9959

+0.68%

+9.92%

+1.0028

+0.9962

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1499

$1.1615

-0.99%

-14.97%

+$1.1612

+$1.1484

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3664

1.3606

+0.43%

+8.07%

+1.3685

+1.3601

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6374

$0.6412

-0.55%

-12.29%

+$0.6428

+$0.6368

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9917

0.9925

-0.08%

-4.36%

+0.9941

+0.9909

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8599

0.8577

+0.26%

+2.37%

+0.8618

+0.8573

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5780

$0.5816

-0.58%

-15.52%

+$0.5835

+$0.5781

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.4040

10.3335

+0.65%

+18.07%

+10.4105

+10.3500

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2917

10.2923

-0.01%

+2.78%

+10.3247

+10.2691

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

11.0413

10.9395

+0.12%

+22.44%

+11.0476

+10.9466

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.9188

10.9062

+0.12%

+6.69%

+10.9293

+10.8920

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Alun John in London; Additional reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Nick Zieminski)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.