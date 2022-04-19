FOREX-U.S. dollar ascends to fresh 20-year peak vs yen on Fed, BOJ policy contrast

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Joice Alves

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Tuesday to a fresh 20-year high against the Japanese yen, supported by the divergence in monetary policy between a Federal Reserve determined to keep a lid on soaring inflation and a Bank of Japan that has kept interest rates ultra-low.

The greenback hit 128.765 yen JPY=, the highest since May 2002. It was last up 1.4% at 128.74 yen. The dollar has risen 5.4% on the yen so far this month, on pace for its second-biggest monthly percentage gain since 2016 after last month's 5.8%.

"The BOJ has done the opposite of normalization. They have dug their heels in," said Richard Benson, co-chief investment officer at Millennium Global Investments in London.

But he believes Japanese monetary authorities could actually intervene to strengthen the yen, but it's not about a particular level.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the BOJ intervenes because they have a lot of dollars and they can just sell them easily," Benson noted. "There are obvious numbers to talk about and levels, but the narrative is very much about speed as opposed to level. So slow and gradual is fine."

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, also climbed on Tuesday, rising past 101 for the first time in more than two years. It was last up 0.2% at 100.96.

Providing a dollar lift is the continued rise in U.S. yields. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit 2.93% US10YT=RR on Tuesday, the highest since December 2018, while U.S. 10-year inflation-linked bond yields US10YTIP=RR rose, within touching distance of turning positive for the first time in two years.

The greenback likewise rose to 0.9492 francs versus the Swiss currency, the highest since July 2020 CHF=EBS. It last changed hands at 0.9482 francs, up 0.4%.

The euro EUR= recovered some ground, trading 0.1% higher against the dollar at $1.0791, but stayed just off last week's two-year low of $1.0756.

"Policy divergence between the Fed and low-yielding central banks (European Central Bank, Bank of Japan) continues to argue in favour of USD strength," said Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist at ING.

U.S. inflation is "far too high," St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Monday as he repeated his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year.

In the meantime, the BOJ has been intervening to keep the yield on Japanese 10-year government bonds around 0% and no higher than 0.25%.

Many investors are betting the yen has further to fall. The latest CFTC data for the week ending April 12 shows net short yen positions are the largest in three and a half years.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki made the most explicit warning against the yen's recent slump on Tuesday, saying the damage to the economy from a weakening currency at present is greater than the benefits from it.

The Australian dollar briefly rose to US$0.7371 from Monday's one-month low, given some support by minutes published Tuesday from the Reserve Bank of Australia's April policy meeting. The minutes suggested that the RBA was edging closer to raising interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:54AM (1454 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

100.9200

100.8100

+0.12%

5.495%

+101.0200

+100.6900

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0793

$1.0781

+0.11%

-5.06%

+$1.0815

+$1.0762

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

128.7200

126.9850

+1.35%

+11.81%

+128.7650

+126.9800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

138.93

136.92

+1.47%

+6.61%

+139.0600

+136.8800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9486

0.9448

+0.41%

+4.00%

+0.9492

+0.9434

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2997

$1.3011

-0.10%

-3.89%

+$1.3040

+$1.2981

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2618

1.2608

+0.10%

-0.19%

+1.2646

+1.2569

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7374

$0.7353

+0.29%

+1.45%

+$0.7400

+$0.7346

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0238

1.0184

+0.53%

-1.26%

+1.0242

+1.0182

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8301

0.8282

+0.23%

-1.18%

+0.8314

+0.8280

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6735

$0.6730

+0.09%

-1.59%

+$0.6764

+$0.6720

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8125

8.8605

-0.51%

+0.06%

+8.8660

+8.7955

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.5125

9.5584

-0.48%

-5.00%

+9.5615

+9.4940

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.5578

9.5967

-0.29%

+5.99%

+9.6185

+9.5505

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3163

10.3460

-0.29%

+0.80%

+10.3619

+10.3140

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Dollar rises vs yenhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MdRjNX

(Reporting by Joice Alves in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Gareth Jones, Bernadette Baum and Andrea Ricci)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.