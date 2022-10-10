FOREX-U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week
The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year.
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Sterling, on the other hand, fell for a fourth straight trading day even after the Bank of England (BoE) expanded its support for financial markets.
U.S. data due on Thursday is forecast to show that headline inflation came in at a hot 8.1% year-on-year rate in September, but down from 8.3% in August. Core inflation is expected to have risen to 6.5% from 6.3% previously.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Monday said inflation is much more persistent than the U.S. central bank initially thought. But he noted that the Fed may still be able to lower inflation without a sharp rise in unemployment and without pushing the economy into a recession.
The U.S. dollar index =USD was last up 0.3% at 113.14, off the lows of around 110 last week and creeping back toward last month's 20-year high of 114.78. The euro EUR=EBS was down 0.4% at $0.9705.
U.S. data last Friday showed that unemployment unexpectedly fell and the economy added more jobs than predicted in September. That pushed up bond yields as traders increased their bets the Fed would hike interest rates by 75 basis points in November for the fourth meeting running.
"By illustrating continued strength in the labor market, Friday's non-farm payrolls report gave the Fed carte blanche to continue raising rates," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist, at Corpay in Toronto.
He added that the minutes from the Fed's last meeting, due on Wednesday, "are likely to show policymakers remain willing to inflict serious economic pain on the U.S. and global economies as they try to bring down inflation."
In Britain, the Bank of England attempted to ease concerns about the end of its emergency bond-buying scheme.
UK markets went into a tailspin in late September after the government unveiled a plan to slash taxes and ramp up borrowing. The pound tumbled and the BoE was forced to intervene to prop up bond markets.
The BoE said it was prepared to buy as much as 10 billion pounds ($11.07 billion) of gilts on Monday, double the previous limit. It also created a new program to help banks more easily access cash.
Sterling GBP=D3 slipped for a fourth session running despite the BoE's move. It was last down 0.2% at $1.1054, although it remained well above the Sept. 26 record low of $1.0327.
Geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices also caused renewed nervousness about growth, pushing investors back toward the dollar.
Russia pounded Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles in response to a blast that hit its only bridge to Crimea. Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX fell to 63 per dollar for the first time since July 7.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell to a 2-1/2-year low of US$0.6275 as the greenback rose. It was last down more than 1% at US$0.6300
The Reserve Bank of Australia last week raised rates by less than expected, adding to the pressure on the currency. Higher interest rates typically attract investors toward a country's assets.
Japan's yen was down against the greenback after slipping toward a 24-year trough of 145.90 per dollar, a level that prompted authorities' intervention to support it last month. The dollar last changed hands at 145.72 yen JPY=EBS, up 0.2%.
Chinese markets reopened after a weeklong holiday. The offshore yuan CNH=D3 opened at 7.10 per dollar before slipping to a session low of 7.1670. The dollar was last up 0.3% at 7.1539.
Currency bid prices at 3:15PM (1915 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
113.1100
112.8100
+0.28%
18.238%
+113.3500
+112.6100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$0.9705
$0.9732
-0.28%
-14.64%
+$0.9754
+$0.9682
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
145.7200
145.4100
+0.22%
+26.59%
+145.8000
+145.2500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
141.44
141.62
-0.13%
+8.53%
+141.8000
+140.9100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9997
0.9949
+0.46%
+9.57%
+1.0009
+0.9934
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1057
$1.1093
-0.23%
-18.17%
+$1.1110
+$1.1020
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3761
1.3739
+0.18%
+8.86%
+1.3782
+1.3705
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6301
$0.6366
-1.04%
-13.34%
+$0.6380
+$0.6275
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9703
0.9687
+0.17%
-6.42%
+0.9729
+0.9661
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8775
0.8780
-0.06%
+4.46%
+0.8814
+0.8747
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5567
$0.5594
-0.49%
-18.68%
+$0.5629
+$0.5545
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.6750
10.7190
-0.16%
+21.48%
+10.7595
+10.6315
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3630
10.4309
-0.65%
+3.50%
+10.4573
+10.3290
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
11.2940
11.2024
+0.38%
+25.24%
+11.3375
+11.2048
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.9630
10.9216
+0.38%
+7.12%
+10.9958
+10.9212
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reportng by Harry Robertson in London, Tom Westbrook in Sydney and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Ed Osmond, Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis)
