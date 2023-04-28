FOREX-U.S. dollar advances as inflation data affirms Fed rate hike next week

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Friday after data showed inflation grew in March, though at a slower pace, keeping the Federal Reserve still firmly on track to raise interest rates at next week's monetary policy meeting.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against six major currencies, rose 0.7% to 102.10 =USD. Against the yen, the U.S. currency rose 1.5% to 136.07 yen JPY=EBS.

The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.4% against the dollar to $1.0984 EUR=EBS

Friday's data showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index edged 0.1% higher in March after rising 0.3% in February. In the 12 months through March, the PCE price index increased 4.2% after climbing 5.1% in February.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index inched up 0.3% after increasing at the same rate in February. The so-called core PCE price index gained 4.6% on a year-on-year basis in March after rising 4.7% in February. The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for its 2% inflation target.

"It's another mixed bag of data, but what stands out is the frustratingly slow descent in core inflation," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

"So, the dollar's benefiting from elevated core inflation, which I think is leading the market to rethink the outlook for rate cuts later this year and I think it sets the stage for the Fed to reiterate that interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer."

Following the data, the rate futures market has priced in a 90% chance of a 25 basis-point hike next week.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:55AM (1255 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.9800

101.4500

+0.53%

-1.459%

+102.1700

+101.4200

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0984

$1.1029

-0.41%

+2.51%

+$1.1040

+$1.0963

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.0800

134.0100

+1.56%

+3.81%

+136.4000

+133.3600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

149.38

147.77

+1.09%

+6.47%

+149.5300

+147.2300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8949

0.8944

+0.07%

-3.21%

+0.8975

+0.8930

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2489

$1.2500

-0.10%

+3.25%

+$1.2504

+$1.2447

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3635

1.3591

+0.33%

+0.64%

+1.3668

+1.3592

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6585

$0.6630

-0.67%

-3.39%

+$0.6642

+$0.6573

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9828

0.9862

-0.34%

-0.68%

+0.9868

+0.9827

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8793

0.8824

-0.35%

-0.58%

+0.8839

+0.8794

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6148

$0.6148

+0.00%

-3.18%

+$0.6159

+$0.6124

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.7340

10.6210

+1.14%

+9.46%

+10.7690

+10.6290

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7920

11.7106

+0.70%

+12.37%

+11.8338

+11.6981

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3314

10.2857

-0.04%

-0.74%

+10.3522

+10.2748

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3486

11.3530

-0.04%

+1.78%

+11.3720

+11.3029

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Andrea Ricci)

