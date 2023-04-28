FOREX-U.S. dollar advances as inflation data affirms Fed rate hike next week

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Friday after data showed inflation grew in March, though at a slower pace, keeping the Federal Reserve still firmly on track to raise interest rates at next week's monetary policy meeting.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against six major currencies, rose 0.7% to 102.10 =USD. Against the yen, the U.S. currency rose 1.5% to 136.07 yen JPY=EBS.
The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.4% against the dollar to $1.0984 EUR=EBS
Friday's data showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index edged 0.1% higher in March after rising 0.3% in February. In the 12 months through March, the PCE price index increased 4.2% after climbing 5.1% in February.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index inched up 0.3% after increasing at the same rate in February. The so-called core PCE price index gained 4.6% on a year-on-year basis in March after rising 4.7% in February. The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for its 2% inflation target.
"It's another mixed bag of data, but what stands out is the frustratingly slow descent in core inflation," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.
"So, the dollar's benefiting from elevated core inflation, which I think is leading the market to rethink the outlook for rate cuts later this year and I think it sets the stage for the Fed to reiterate that interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer."
Following the data, the rate futures market has priced in a 90% chance of a 25 basis-point hike next week.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:55AM (1255 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
101.9800
101.4500
+0.53%
-1.459%
+102.1700
+101.4200
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0984
$1.1029
-0.41%
+2.51%
+$1.1040
+$1.0963
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.0800
134.0100
+1.56%
+3.81%
+136.4000
+133.3600
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
149.38
147.77
+1.09%
+6.47%
+149.5300
+147.2300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8949
0.8944
+0.07%
-3.21%
+0.8975
+0.8930
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2489
$1.2500
-0.10%
+3.25%
+$1.2504
+$1.2447
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3635
1.3591
+0.33%
+0.64%
+1.3668
+1.3592
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6585
$0.6630
-0.67%
-3.39%
+$0.6642
+$0.6573
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9828
0.9862
-0.34%
-0.68%
+0.9868
+0.9827
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8793
0.8824
-0.35%
-0.58%
+0.8839
+0.8794
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6148
$0.6148
+0.00%
-3.18%
+$0.6159
+$0.6124
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.7340
10.6210
+1.14%
+9.46%
+10.7690
+10.6290
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.7920
11.7106
+0.70%
+12.37%
+11.8338
+11.6981
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3314
10.2857
-0.04%
-0.74%
+10.3522
+10.2748
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.3486
11.3530
-0.04%
+1.78%
+11.3720
+11.3029
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Andrea Ricci)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4142; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
