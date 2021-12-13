FOREX-U.S. dollar advances as Fed seen concluding asset buys sooner than expected

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Monday ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week led by the Federal Reserve, with investors expecting the U.S. central bank to announce it will wrap up its bond purchases sooner than expected, as they look for clues on timing of interest rate increases next year.

Aside from the Fed, the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, and Norges Bank, among others, all have policy decisions in the next few days.

The euro fell, as it is seen as vulnerable to a U.S. rate hike given expectations that the Fed will tighten policy more quickly than the dovish ECB.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.2% at 96.297. The euro was down 0.2% at $1.1291EUR=EBS.

Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.1% at 113.49 yen JPY=EBS.

"The market has priced in the Fed concluding its bond tapering in Q1 and expects the central bank to put a rate hike firmly on the table by early summer," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

"Whether the dollar has any juice left to rally could hinge on how many times the Fed expects to raise rates next year. A Fed that signals little tolerance for higher inflation would strike a resoundingly hawkish note and likely keep the dollar biased higher," he added.

Some analysts, however, believe the dollar's march higher in recent weeks has already factored in many of its possible sources of strength in the short term.

That said, if the Fed forecasts 2022 inflation rates above 3 percent, or if the 2023 projection jumps, "dollar bulls will stampede," noted Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

"If the dots show more than two rate hikes in 2022, the front-end of the yield curve will rise, taking the greenback with it."

The pound GBP=D3 dipped 0.4% to $1.3216 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain faced an Omicron "tidal wave." On Monday he said at least one person has died in the UK due to the latest variant.

The Swiss franc was down versus the dollar, which was last up 0.1% at 0.9219 francs CHF=EBS, while the euro was down 0.1% at 1.0409 francs EURCHF=EBS.

Moves in the franc came as the Swiss National Bank's sight deposits rose last week by their highest amount in seven months, indicating policymakers are taking the first steps to battle a rise in the value of the franc against major rivals, particularly the euro.

The SNB, which has been battling the appreciation of the franc since the start of the pandemic, is due to make its latest interest rate decision on Thursday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= fell to a two-week low of $45,750 and was last down 7.2% at $46,500, after hitting levels above $50,000 on Sunday. Ether ETH=BTSP, the token linked to the Ethereum blockchain, dropped 9.8% to $3,747.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:58 PM (1958 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.3080

96.1040

+0.22%

7.031%

+96.4500

+96.0800

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1289

$1.1316

-0.24%

-7.60%

+$1.1319

+$1.1261

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.5200

113.3950

+0.09%

+9.85%

+113.7200

+113.3000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.14

128.30

-0.12%

+0.96%

+128.4500

+128.0200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9221

0.9207

+0.12%

+4.19%

+0.9256

+0.9200

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3218

$1.3271

-0.38%

-3.23%

+$1.3268

+$1.3209

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2795

1.2725

+0.55%

+0.48%

+1.2820

+1.2710

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7135

$0.7174

-0.54%

-7.25%

+$0.7176

+$0.7111

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0409

1.0421

-0.12%

-3.68%

+1.0430

+1.0404

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8540

0.8529

+0.13%

-4.44%

+0.8550

+0.8501

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6756

$0.6799

-0.61%

-5.90%

+$0.6868

+$0.6747

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.0395

8.9450

+1.07%

+5.29%

+9.0740

+8.9850

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2052

10.1150

+0.89%

-2.50%

+10.2354

+10.0990

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.0889

9.0463

+0.16%

+10.89%

+9.1096

+9.0512

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2610

10.2448

+0.16%

+1.83%

+10.2758

+10.2248

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Dan Grebler)

