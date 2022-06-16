FOREX -Swiss franc soars, stocks plunge after surprise 0.5% rate hike

By Joice Alves and Julien Ponthus

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc soared on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank took markets by surprise with a large interest rate hike, rising to a two-month high against the euro.

The central bank increased its policy rate to -0.25% from the -0.75% level it has deployed since 2015. The hike was the first increase by the SNB since September 2007 and marks an end to a period when Switzerland had the world's lowest interest rate.

"It's telling of the general environment that even the previous doves are now worried about inflation," said Jan van Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea.

"The big picture remains that central banks are worried about being behind the curve and need to catch up."

The currency jumped almost 1.6% against the euro at 1.0225 EURCHF= and was 1.3 % to the dollar 0.9819 CHF=.

Swiss .SSMI stocks plunged after the decision was announced, losing 2.5%, underperforming the pan-European STOXX .STOXX which fell by only 1.6%.

Switzerland alongside Japan were the only two major developed world central banks were yet to raise interest rates in a tightening cycle that started late last year.

Swiss rate hike expectations were fanned by recent data showing inflation at nearly 14-year high and signs the European Central Bank will soon hike rates.

Most analysts had expected the SNB to hold rates on Thursday and flag a hike for September, although a couple of banks had predicted a 25 bps move.

(Reporting by Joice Alves and Julien Ponthus; additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Writing by Sujata Rao, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

