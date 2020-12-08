FOREX-Sterling holds out hope for Brexit breakthrough in Brussels

By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sterling on Tuesday clung to hopes of a meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnston and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen salvaging a Brexit trade deal, while worry about surging infections put a brake on the dollar's decline.

The British currency GBP= recouped most of a sharp Monday drop after the announcement of the meeting in Brussels and late in the Asia session sat at $1.3350, well above Monday's trough of $1.3225 even though it weakened a little bit during the day.

Other majors were broadly steady.

"The thought process is Boris is not going to Brussels to come back without a deal," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

The face-to-face meeting is one of the last rolls of the dice before Britain's trade privileges with the European Union expire at the end of the month and derivatives trade suggests investors are braced for a rollercoaster ride.

One-week implied volatility for the pound GBPSWO= made a fresh eight-month high on Tuesday. The premium of pound puts to calls GBP1MRR= is also elevated, as traders hedge against a no-deal outcome, although it has tempered slightly since Monday.

Against the euro, the pound was under gentle pressure at 90.76 pence EURGBP= and some nerves were evident.

"Sterling is still a bit too high," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities, who sees cable at $1.32 at year-end and $1.30 by the end of next March.

"The market is still too complacent about the risk of a break-up," he added. "I expect sterling to decline next year even with a deal, because the UK's situation won't be as favourable as in the past."

The pound might fall sharply if no deal is thrashed out before an EU summit begins on Thursday.

ANY EXCUSE

Elsewhere, concern at surging coronavirus cases in the United States cast a shadow over optimism about vaccinations and fiscal support for the U.S. economy - sapping bulls' momentum.

Against a basket of currencies =USD, the greenback edged higher to 90.861 and the Australian and New Zealand dollars took a breather and held near recent peaks. AUD/

The euro EUR= sat at $1.2114.

"We continue to see the broad dollar under pressure, said OCBC Bank strategist Terence Wu.

"However, there seems to be some fatigue setting in, with the upside momentum for the likes of euro and Aussie fading somewhat ... any negative headlines may provide an excuse for a risk-off tilt."

In Asia, that came from a coronavirus surge in South Korea that stalled a rising won KRW= and wobbled the Kospi .KS11 stock index. .KS

In the United States, California has shut all but critical infrastructure and retail operations in its worst-hit areas as U.S. COVID-19 infections are at their peak, with an average of 193,863 new cases reported each day over the past week.

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, warned mid January "can be a really dark time for us" if gatherings over the forthcoming holiday season spur even greater spread of the virus.

The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a stopgap funding bill to provide more time for lawmakers to reach a deal on a bigger COVID-19 relief package.

That could renew dollar selling by improving investors' appetite for riskier currencies. But after so many false dawns on the stimulus front traders were content to wait and see.

Later on Tuesday business sentiment surveys in Germany and the United States are due and will offer some sense of how deeply the latest wave of COVID-19 has hurt consumers' mood.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1:13PM in Singapore (0513 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2115

$1.2109

+0.06%

+8.07%

+1.2116

+1.2105

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.0500

104.0700

-0.04%

-4.22%

+104.0850

+104.0300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.05

125.99

+0.05%

+3.37%

+126.0600

+125.8700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8909

0.8909

+0.01%

-7.92%

+0.8912

+0.8898

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3350

1.3383

-0.25%

+0.66%

+1.3372

+1.3344

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2787

1.2800

-0.09%

-1.56%

+1.2808

+1.2787

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7427

0.7419

+0.11%

+5.85%

+0.7429

+0.7411

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7040

0.7042

+0.00%

+4.65%

+0.7043

+0.7027

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Richard Pullin)

