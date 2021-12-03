FOREX-Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc rise on Omicron fears, Fed policy uncertainty

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc gained on Friday as global equities and bond yields fell on fears about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has resulted in renewed restrictions in parts of the world, and concerns about possible aggressive action by the Federal Reserve to curb surging inflation.

"Volatility remains the norm in recent weeks amid changing outlooks on monetary policy, inflation worries, and now the Omicron uncertainties," Action Economics said in its latest blog on the market.

The dollar reversed gains to trade little changed on the day after the release of a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which still included positive revisions for previous months and solid details about the labor market. Market participants viewed the payrolls report as not really altering the Fed's plan to accelerate tapering of its asset purchases andpossibly raise interest rates multiple times next year despite the Omicron threat.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would rise by 550,000 jobs.

October's job growth was revised up to 546,000 positions from the initial estimate of 531,000 and September's jump was increased to 379,000 from 321,000, for a net 82,000 two-month gain.

The unemployment rate also dropped to 4.2% from 4.6%, the lowest level since February 2020.

"Despite today's mixed payrolls report, we think the bigger picture remains that sustained inflationary pressures in the U.S. are likely to support faster policy normalization by the Fed and keep the dollar strong," said Jonathan Petersen, markets economist at Capital Economics.

Federal funds rate futures0#FF:, which track short-term interest rate expectations, late on Friday priced in a 74% chance of a quarter-percentage-point increase in the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate by May 2022. That probability was as high as 86% following the release of the jobs report.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index was up slightly on the day at 96.146 USD=. The greenback will end broadly unchanged on the week despite rallying last week to its highest level since July of last year.

Petersen of Capital Economics said the dollar's value reflected the "offsetting effects of rising short-term yields in the U.S., particularly after Chair (Jerome) Powell's (hawkish) comments to Congress on Wednesday, and falling long-term yields amid growing concerns about the Omicron variant."

The euro was up 0.1% at $1.1307EUR=EBS.

Against the yen, the dollar dropped 0.4% to 112.75 yen JPY=EBS. Versus the Swiss franc, the dollar slid 0.2% to 0.9179 francs CHF=EBS.

Also on Friday, the U.S. Treasury released its semi-annual currency report, which singled out Vietnam and Taiwan as countries that continued to exceed its thresholds for possible currency manipulation and enhanced analysis under a 2015 U.S. trade law. However, it refrained from formally calling them manipulators.

The currencies of the countries mentioned - the Vietnamese dong VND= and Taiwanese dollar TWD=- showed little reaction to the report.

In emerging markets, Turkey's volatile lira TRYTOM=D3 edged near to its record low on Friday, triggering direct central bank intervention to sell dollars. The U.S. dollar was last up 0.6% at 13.745 liras.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:32 PM (2032 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.1390

96.0900

+0.07%

6.844%

+96.4510

+95.9440

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1309

$1.1301

+0.07%

-7.44%

+$1.1334

+$1.1267

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

112.7600

113.2050

-0.38%

+9.14%

+113.6050

+112.5600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.52

127.90

-0.30%

+0.47%

+128.3400

+127.3900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9179

0.9202

-0.24%

+3.76%

+0.9217

+0.9166

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3232

$1.3298

-0.52%

-3.17%

+$1.3309

+$1.3209

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2833

1.2806

+0.22%

+0.79%

+1.2846

+1.2744

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7000

$0.7094

-1.31%

-8.99%

+$0.7095

+$0.6994

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0380

1.0400

-0.19%

-3.95%

+1.0408

+1.0377

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8544

0.8494

+0.59%

-4.40%

+0.8550

+0.8493

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6748

$0.6817

-0.98%

-6.00%

+$0.6818

+$0.6743

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.1835

9.0985

+0.96%

+6.97%

+9.1920

+9.0955

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3860

10.2708

+1.12%

-0.77%

+10.3970

+10.2689

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1457

9.0464

+1.08%

+11.58%

+9.1802

+9.0440

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3425

10.2324

+1.08%

+2.64%

+10.3515

+10.2244

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Evans and Paul Simao)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.