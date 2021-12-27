FOREX-Safe-haven yen sinks to one-month low as Omicron worries ebb

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The yen traded near a one-month low to the dollar on Tuesday as safe-havens fell out of favour following Wall Street's rally to a record high overnight, with Omicron uncertainty consigned to the background.

The Japanese currency weakened as far as 114.935 yen per dollar JPY=EBS for the first time since Nov. 26, approaching the year-to-date low of 115.525 reached Nov. 24.

The S&P 500 .SPX ended at a record high on Monday after strong U.S. retail sales data eased worries from the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant, which has forced thousands of flight cancellations and delays over the holidays and stranded cruise ships.

The U.S. dollar, also viewed as a safe-haven, continued to languish toward the bottom end of its recent trading range versus a basket of peers, even after a hawkish tilt at the Federal Reserve that had policy makers signalling three quarter-point interest rate increases next year.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major rivals, was little changed from the previous session at 96.076.

"Markets globally are optimistic" that Omicron won't derail an economic recovery, denting demand for haven currencies, predominantly the yen, said Osamu Takashima, head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

The U.S. equities rally "implies that currently investor risk appetite must be very, very strong" despite expectations for faster Fed tightening, he said.

The yen is likely to test its 2021 low in the near term, he predicted.

Sterling GBP=D3, which often rises when risk sentiment improves, held close to the one-month high of $1.3445 reached overnight.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3, often considered a liquid proxy of risk appetite, inched up back toward a three-week high at $0.6850, reached Friday.

The euro EUR=EBS consolidated near the top of its range against the dollar this month, little changed from Monday at $1.13255.

Currency bid prices at 0123 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1324

$1.1327

-0.02%

-7.31%

+1.1332

+1.1325

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

114.8600

114.9100

+0.00%

+11.26%

+114.9450

+114.7800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

130.08

130.13

-0.04%

+2.49%

+130.2200

+130.0300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9173

0.9178

-0.08%

+3.65%

+0.9176

+0.9165

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3433

1.3442

-0.04%

-1.65%

+1.3442

+1.3434

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2794

1.2786

+0.05%

+0.46%

+1.2794

+1.2788

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7233

0.7240

-0.08%

-5.95%

+0.7240

+0.7234

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6810

0.6815

+0.12%

-4.99%

+0.6817

+0.6823

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

