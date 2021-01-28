FOREX-Safe-haven dollar softens as risk sentiment recovers

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The dollar remained on the back foot on Friday as an improvement in risk appetite sapped demand for the safest assets, with investors taking cheer from U.S. economic data wasn't as bad as feared.

Wall Street also provided a lift to sentiment, as stocks rebounded after earnings season got off to a strong start and concerns eased around hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts.

The dollar index =USD was little changed at 90.566 early in the Asian day, after slipping 0.1% overnight.

The gauge is still on track for a 0.4% weekly advance following safety buying at the start of the week amid concerns that President Joe Biden's fiscal spending package will not be as large as the proposed $1.9 trillion.

However, many analysts expect the dollar to return to the downward trend that saw it lose nearly 7% of its value last year, particularly with the Federal Reserve committed to ultra-easy monetary policy.

"Wide expectations of that huge issuance that's coming and the support of the Fed mean that we're looking in the medium-term for further U.S. dollar weakness," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"The flipside of the reversal in risk appetite is we're seeing good support for commodity currencies," like the Australian dollar, he added.

The Aussie AUD= was about flat at 76.75 U.S. cents after rising 0.2% overnight.

The euro EUR=EBS was little changed at $1.21175 after edging higher in the previous session.

The dollar advanced 0.1% to 104.335 yen JPY=EBS, another traditional safe haven, adding to the previous day's gains of about 0.2%.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP continued to edge higher, trading at $33,899, after surging more than 10% on Thursday.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency has been consolidating since touching a record high of $42,000 earlier this month.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:23AM (023 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2119

$1.2121

-0.01%

-0.80%

+1.2125

+1.2118

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.3670

104.2100

+0.16%

+1.06%

+104.3800

+104.2750

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.50

126.35

+0.12%

-0.33%

+126.5100

+126.3300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8886

0.8887

+0.00%

+0.45%

+0.8887

+0.0000

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3719

1.3724

-0.01%

+0.45%

+1.3729

+1.3720

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2828

1.2829

-0.02%

+0.73%

+1.2831

+1.2819

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7672

0.7676

-0.02%

-0.23%

+0.7682

+0.7670

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7173

0.7175

+0.00%

-0.08%

+0.7177

+0.7171

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.