FOREX-Safe-haven dollar softens as risk sentiment recovers
By Kevin Buckland
TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The dollar remained on the back foot on Friday as an improvement in risk appetite sapped demand for the safest assets, with investors taking cheer from U.S. economic data wasn't as bad as feared.
Wall Street also provided a lift to sentiment, as stocks rebounded after earnings season got off to a strong start and concerns eased around hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts.
The dollar index =USD was little changed at 90.566 early in the Asian day, after slipping 0.1% overnight.
The gauge is still on track for a 0.4% weekly advance following safety buying at the start of the week amid concerns that President Joe Biden's fiscal spending package will not be as large as the proposed $1.9 trillion.
However, many analysts expect the dollar to return to the downward trend that saw it lose nearly 7% of its value last year, particularly with the Federal Reserve committed to ultra-easy monetary policy.
"Wide expectations of that huge issuance that's coming and the support of the Fed mean that we're looking in the medium-term for further U.S. dollar weakness," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"The flipside of the reversal in risk appetite is we're seeing good support for commodity currencies," like the Australian dollar, he added.
The Aussie AUD= was about flat at 76.75 U.S. cents after rising 0.2% overnight.
The euro EUR=EBS was little changed at $1.21175 after edging higher in the previous session.
The dollar advanced 0.1% to 104.335 yen JPY=EBS, another traditional safe haven, adding to the previous day's gains of about 0.2%.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP continued to edge higher, trading at $33,899, after surging more than 10% on Thursday.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency has been consolidating since touching a record high of $42,000 earlier this month.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:23AM (023 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2119
$1.2121
-0.01%
-0.80%
+1.2125
+1.2118
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
104.3670
104.2100
+0.16%
+1.06%
+104.3800
+104.2750
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
126.50
126.35
+0.12%
-0.33%
+126.5100
+126.3300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8886
0.8887
+0.00%
+0.45%
+0.8887
+0.0000
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
1.3719
1.3724
-0.01%
+0.45%
+1.3729
+1.3720
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2828
1.2829
-0.02%
+0.73%
+1.2831
+1.2819
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
0.7672
0.7676
-0.02%
-0.23%
+0.7682
+0.7670
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
0.7173
0.7175
+0.00%
-0.08%
+0.7177
+0.7171
All spots FX=
Tokyo spots AFX=
Europe spots EFX=
Volatilities FXVOL=
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Richard Pullin)
((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))
