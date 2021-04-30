FOREX-'Resolutely' dovish Fed sends dollar to 4th weekly loss; loonie at 3-year high

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar skidded toward a fourth straight weekly decline against a basket of major peers on Friday, as the Federal Reserve stuck to its message of ultra-low interest rates for longer.

The dollar index =USD was on course to end the week 0.2% lower, bringing its losses for April to 2.7%. A four-week losing streak would be the longest since the six-week slide to the end of last July, and the monthly loss would also be the biggest since July's 4% slump.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 climbed to a more-than-three-year high of C$1.2268 per greenback on Friday, on track for a 1.6% weekly gain that would be its biggest since the start of November.

At the conclusion of the Fed's latest policy meeting on Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the U.S. economy's growth, but said there was not yet enough evidence of "substantial further progress" toward recovery to warrant a change to its ultra-loose monetary settings.

That growth accelerated in the first quarter, buoyed by government stimulus cheques, setting the course for what is expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly four decades.

Signs that a strengthening economy, particularly in the labour market, might force the Fed into an earlier tapering of its asset-purchase programme had pushed the dollar index, or DXY, to a five-month high at the end of March.

"DXY may attempt a rebound in coming days as expectations turn to a potentially blockbuster April payrolls next week, but gains will prove short-lived with Fed officials to underscore Powell’s resolutely dovish stance," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

The gauge is likely to drop below 90 in the near term, from 90.6 currently, but the "DXY's depreciation trend is likely more of an ongoing grind than a wholesale sharp setback," they said.

The Fed's dovishness was in marked contrast to the Bank of Canada, which has already begun to taper its asset purchases. Canada's commodity-linked loonie got additional support from a surge in oil to a six-week peak along with higher lumber prices.

Rising commodity prices also supported the Australian dollar AUD=D3, which gained 0.2% to $0.77785, climbing back toward the six-week high of $0.78180 touched Thursday.

The euro EUR=EBS has largely flat at $1.21165, near the two-month high of $1.2150 set the previous session. The shared currency is up 0.2% for the week and 3.3% for the month.

The yen JPY=EBS, a traditional haven, saw opposite fortunes, hurt by a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields and a rally to record highs for global stocks that sapped demand for the safest assets.

Japan's currency changed hands at 108.81 per dollar, near the two-week low of 109.22 from Thursday, setting it up for a loss of about 0.9% for the week.

China's yuan CNH=D3 traded near its strongest since March 3 in the offshore market, last changing hands at 6.4635 per dollar, even as gauges of Chinese factory activity showed a loss of momentum in April.

The yuan has jumped some 1.5% this month from a four-month low of 6.5875 on April 1, but Mizuho strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a client note that a re-pricing of growth trajectories for China versus the United States will keep the rally in check from here.

In cryptocurrencies, ether ETH=BTSP hovered below a record high of $2,800.89 set on Thursday, after being lifted this week on media reports about the European Investment Bank's plans to launch a "digital bond" sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

"The use case of ethereum has just grown exponentially," particularly with wider use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), said Tim Frost, the chief executive at fintech company YIELD App.

"All signs point to a continued bull market."

Bigger rival bitcoin BTC=BTSP traded at $54,256.24, vacillating around that level this week after dipping as low as $47,004.20 on Sunday, following a sharp retreat from the record high of $64,895.22 marked in the middle of the month.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0526 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2117

$1.2122

-0.04%

-0.83%

+1.2127

+1.2116

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

108.8170

108.9100

-0.01%

+5.43%

+109.0450

+108.7250

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

131.86

131.99

-0.10%

+3.89%

+132.1900

+131.7900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9089

0.9089

+0.02%

+2.75%

+0.9092

+0.9084

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3938

1.3946

-0.05%

+2.02%

+1.3957

+1.3939

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2274

1.2278

-0.02%

-3.60%

+1.2283

+1.2268

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7775

0.7766

+0.14%

+1.09%

+0.7783

+0.7767

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7244

0.7243

+0.03%

+0.89%

+0.7253

+0.7241

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

