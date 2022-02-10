FOREX-Rate hike bets keep U.S. dollar bid

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The dollar was firm in Asia on Friday after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official unleashed a wave of bets on aggressive rate hikes, though similar pressures worldwide kept a lid on gains.

Thursday data showed U.S. consumer prices up 7.5% year-on-year in January, a fourth straight month above 6% and slightly higher than economists' forecasts for a 7.3% rise.

After that, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Bloomberg he'd like to see 100 basis points of hikes by July.

Treasury yields leapt and the dollar jumped to a five-week high of 116.34 yen JPY=EBS during volatile overnight trade. US/

The greenback oscillated against other currencies before turning broadly firmer early in the Asia session. The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.2% at $1.1400 and the Australian and New Zealand dollars each dropped about 0.3% in morning trade.

Rates futures 0#FF: have shifted to price a better-than-even chance of a 50 bp hike next month and more than 160 bps of tightening by the end of the year. FEDWATCH

"There is definitely a feeling of urgency at least for some (Fed) members," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kim Mundy in Sydney.

"But the Fed isn't the only central bank facing this inflation conundrum," she said, and a hawkish pivot at the European Central Bank last week in particular can cap dollar gains by removing a headwind for the euro.

Bond markets are braced for more hawkishness when the ECB updates its economic projections next month and swaps pricing indicates a nearly 30% chance the Bank of England raises rates by 50 bps next month. BOEWATCH

Hike expectations held sterling GBP=D3 fairly steady and it was last at $1.3541.

Even the hitherto dovish Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe on Friday said if the economy tracks forecasts, hikes could be on the agenda this year.

The Aussie dollar AUD=D3, at $0.7145, is on track for a weekly rise of nearly 1% despite the dollar's Friday strength. The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3, last at $0.6658 is also heading for a second consecutive weekly gain. AUD/

It is the outliers that have been punished, with the Swedish crown SEK= dunked 2% after the central bank stressed that surging inflation is temporary overnight and kept policy steady.

The Bank of Japan also affirmed its resolve to anchor borrowing costs and yields on Thursday, promising to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year bonds at 0.25% after several days of selling pressure in Japan's bond market.

The yen fell to a more-than-three-month low on the euro EURJPY= overnight. The U.S. dollar index =USD was a tad stronger at 95.846 on Friday, just below its 50-day moving average.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0147 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1402

$1.1427

-0.22%

+0.29%

+1.1435

+1.1385

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.9850

115.8800

+0.13%

+0.88%

+116.1650

+116.0350

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

132.24

132.56

-0.24%

+1.47%

+132.6100

+132.2000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9262

0.9253

+0.12%

+1.56%

+0.9270

+0.9253

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3549

1.3561

-0.08%

+0.19%

+1.3562

+1.3535

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2740

1.2724

+0.11%

+0.74%

+1.2750

+1.2718

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7147

0.7169

-0.31%

-1.68%

+0.7168

+0.7133

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6663

0.6676

-0.19%

-2.65%

+0.6675

+0.6651

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

