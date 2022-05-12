FOREX-Market nerves prop up safe-haven dollar, yen
By Alun John
HONG KONG, May 13 (Reuters) - The yen held most of its overnight gains on Friday, after falling U.S. yields and market jitters propped up the Japanese currency while another Wall Street selloff drove flight-so-safety bid to dollar, which remains near 20-year high peaks.
The yen JPY= was at 129.14 per dollar on Friday morning, softening on the day after it had reached a two-week peak of 127.5 overnight.
Thursday's 1.2% decline for dollar/yen was its biggest daily percentage fall this year. The euro/yen cross declined 2.5%, its biggest daily percentage fall since 2016 as the common currency a victim of the "risk off" mood.
"The yen is perhaps the most obvious signal of a shift from a world where yields were dominant and risk was resilient (yen negative), to a world this week where the dominant force is sour risk appetite driving yields lower (yen positive)," said Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank in a note.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR was 2.8822% having declined each session this week from Monday's high of 3.203%.
Rising U.S. yields at a time when the Bank of Japan was intervening to keep Japanese benchmark yields pinned down caused the yen to soften this year.
Investors are continuing to move towards safe-haven assets fearing central bank rate hikes to constrain inflation could hit global economic growth while MSCI's gauge of stocks around the world .MIWD00000PUS fell to its lowest level overnight since November 2020. MKTS/GLOB
After the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest hike in 22 years, investors are assessing how aggressive the central bank policy path will be.
Expectations are completely priced in for another hike of at least 50 basis points at the central bank's June meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
The euro EUR=EBS was at $1.038 approaching its 2017 low of $1.034. A break past that would be its lowest in nearly 20 years.
The weak euro kept the dollar index =USD at 104.75, just off its overnight 20-year peak of 104.92.
Sterling GBP=D3 hunkered down at $1.2206, and the Aussie dollar AUD=D3 was also bruised at $0.6887.
Crypto markets were steadier on Friday after a week of turmoil, as the risk-off mood combined with the spectacular collapse of stable coin TerraUSD.
The sell-off has taken the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies to $1.2 trillion, less than half of where it was last November, based on data from CoinMarketCap, and sent bitcoin to as low as $25,401.05 on Thursday, its lowest level since Dec. 28, 2020.
But things were calmer in early trading on Friday with bitcoin BTC=BTSP up 1.73% trading around $29,400.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0124 GMT
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0382
$1.0383
+0.00%
-8.67%
+1.0389
+1.0374
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
129.1250
128.3600
+0.60%
+12.27%
+129.1650
+128.3500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=EBS
134.06
133.19
+0.65%
+2.86%
+134.1400
+133.2000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
1.0031
1.0029
+0.04%
+9.99%
+1.0035
+1.0026
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
1.2208
1.2198
+0.14%
-9.68%
+1.2215
+1.2200
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3011
1.3045
-0.27%
+2.89%
+1.3049
+1.3009
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
0.6883
0.6858
+0.39%
-5.30%
+0.6892
+0.6857
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
0.6248
0.6233
+0.26%
-8.70%
+0.6254
+0.6236
All spots FX=
Tokyo spots AFX=
Europe spots EFX=
Volatilities FXVOL=
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Sam Holmes)
