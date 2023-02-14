FOREX-Jobs figures send euro, sterling higher; dollar slips before CPI

By 1055 GMT, the euro EUR=EBS was up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.0756, having fallen 2.56% since touching a ten-month high of $1.1034 on Feb 2. Sterling rose 0.4% to $1.2192 after briefly touching an 11-day high against the greenback.

U.S. CPI NEXT

Markets are looking to U.S. consumer inflation data for further clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, with the headline number expected to have risen by an annual 6.2% in January according to a Reuters poll, after December's 6.5% gain.

Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, said the debate right now is whether inflation will be stuck at 3% to 4% or move lower to 2% in line with the market's earlier hopes, Sim said.

"The odds are shifting to a more reasonable assessment that we might possibly get stuck at 3-4% and the Fed will have to do more."

The U.S. central bank earlier this month raised interest rates by 25 bps, and said that it was turning the corner in its fight against inflation.

The market is pricing U.S. interest rates to peak at around 5.2% in July and ending the year at 4.9%, moving away from earlier expectations for the start of more sharp rate cuts later this year. FEDWATCH

NEW BOJ GOVERNOR

Elsewhere, Japan's government named academic Kazuo Ueda as its pick to become the next central bank governor, with investors betting that the surprise choice could preclude an end to the unpopular yield control policy.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS strengthened 0.1% to 132.27 per dollar. The yen dropped sharply last year to a 32-year low of 151.94 per dollar as U.S. rates rose and Japanese rates stayed near zero, but it has since recouped those losses as the Fed looks to pause its tightening while speculation increases that the BOJ will move away from its ultra-loose policy.

Data on Tuesday showed Japan's economy averted recession but rebounded much less than expected in October-December as business investment slumped, meaning an exit from stimulus will prove a challenge for the BOJ.

