* Dollar surges to fresh one-year high vs yen after BOJ decision * Euro soars to 15-year peak vs yen * U.S. labor costs rise in Q3 * U.S. home prices increase in August * Fed seen holding rates steady after two-day meeting * (Adds new comments, U.S. data, byline, NEW YORK dateline, FX table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Joice Alves NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The yen slumped across the board on Tuesday, dropping to a fresh 15-year low against the euro and a new one-year trough versus the dollar, after a small step by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) toward ending years of monetary stimulus failed to appease some investors who had expected a bigger move. The Japanese unit also fell against sterling , the Swiss franc , and the Australian dollar . At the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, the BOJ further loosened its grip on long-term interest rates by tweaking its bond yield control policy again, taking another small step towards dismantling its controversial monetary stimulus of the past decade. BOJ said it would keep the 10-year government bond yield around 0% set under its yield curve control (YCC), but re-defined 1.0% as a loose "upper bound" rather than a rigid cap. It also removed a pledge to defend the level with offers to buy unlimited amounts of bonds. The euro jumped to a 15-year high against the Japanese currency of 160.84 yen, and was last up 1.3% at 160.20 yen . The yen slid to 151.20 against the dollar, a fresh one-year low as traders focused on the BOJ's dovish pledge to "patiently" maintain accommodative policy and forecast inflation would drop back below 2% in 2025. The dollar was last up 1.4% at 151.07 yen. The Japanese yen had risen to a two-week high on Monday on a Nikkei report that the BOJ would tweak its yield curve control policy, prompting market participants to believe that the BOJ would do more. "Markets are disappointed with the Bank of Japan's muddled messaging and indecisive policy direction," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto. "By moving to a reference point and failing to scrap the yield cap outright, policymakers maintained ambiguity around where and why they might intervene in bond markets, and lessened the likelihood of a wider surge in repatriation flows." HIGHER RATES FOR LONGER In the United States, U.S. data continued to depict a resilient economy. U.S. labor costs increased solidly in the third quarter amid strong wage growth, data showed, the latest indication that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates high for some time. The Employment Cost Index (ECI), the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.1% last quarter after increasing 1.0% in the April-June period. Another piece of data indicated that U.S. annual home price growth accelerated for a third straight month in August, underscoring the recovery of the housing market after a period of softening. Home prices rose 5.6% on a year-over-year basis in August, up from a 4.6% increase in the prior month, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said. Fed officials were due to start a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged but maintain its hawkish stance at the conclusion of that meeting, given that the surge in U.S. Treasury yields and the stock market sell-off have tightened financial conditions. The dollar index <=USD> was last up 0.3% at 106.43. While the index looked set to end the month broadly unchanged, analysts say the dollar remains underpinned by risks of another rate hike from the Fed, noting a still-resilient U.S. economy. "The Fed can still have the luxury of sounding hawkish in its outlook, by stressing the 'high for long' narrative," said Thierry Wizman, Macquarie's global FX and interest rates strategist. In other currencies, sterling was down 0.2% at $1.2141 ahead of an interest rate decision by the Bank of England later in the week where expectations are also for the central bank to stand pat. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:37AM (1437 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index <=USD> 106.4700 106.1600 +0.31% 2.880% +106.5600 +105.8900 Euro/Dollar $1.0604 $1.0616 -0.11% -1.04% +$1.0675 +$1.0591 Dollar/Yen 151.1050 149.0500 +1.38% +15.25% +151.1850 +149.0300 Euro/Yen 160.23 158.20 +1.28% +14.21% +160.8400 +158.2100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9065 0.9019 +0.53% -1.95% +0.9074 +0.9010 Sterling/Dollar $1.2138 $1.2168 -0.23% +0.38% +$1.2200 +$1.2127 Dollar/Canadian 1.3874 1.3827 +0.35% +2.41% +1.3877 +1.3815 Aussie/Dollar $0.6331 $0.6374 -0.66% -7.12% +$0.6375 +$0.6328 Euro/Swiss 0.9610 0.9572 +0.40% -2.88% +0.9624 +0.9558 Euro/Sterling 0.8733 0.8720 +0.15% -1.26% +0.8753 +0.8722 NZ $0.5816 $0.5844 -0.47% -8.39% +$0.5857 +$0.5814 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 11.1720 11.1420 +0.55% +14.15% +11.2040 +11.1320 Euro/Norway 11.8479 11.8160 +0.27% +12.90% +11.8840 +11.8160 Dollar/Sweden 11.1513 11.1378 +0.00% +7.14% +11.1801 +11.0858 Euro/Sweden 11.8251 11.8254 +0.00% +6.06% +11.8434 +11.8077 <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Joice Alves in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Kim Coghill and Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL FOREX/ (UPDATE 7)

